Priyanka Chopra Fashion: Nick Jonas’ wife looks back on her most beautiful looks

Who loves a train more than Priyanka Chopra? Nobody. And no, not a train that chooses which one follows you and may require more than two people to transport it. Chopra sat down with StyleCaster to talk about her style evolution and take a look back at fashion, where she revisited some of her favorite outfits. One being a ball gown. And not a dress worn to a ball, but a ball worn as a dress. Chopra also revealed her favorite outfit to binge on, why she’s so proud to be the face of Jean Gloria Vanderbilt, and why you’ll never see her wearing a bob. Check out our full conversation with Chopra below.

SC: Are you ready to talk about jeans? What was your first pair? Can you describe them?

PC: My first pair of jeans were, gosh, that’s so hard. My mother was a big fan of blue jeans and white shirts, it was her favorite style. Has always been. Like it’s mine, as you can see (he shows his outfit). But when I was very young, I was maybe nine or ten [when I got] my first jeans. I wore them with sneakers. My mom always put me in jeans and a white shirt, then quickly realized she shouldn’t put me in a white shirt, because I was a very active 10-year-old girl. But I wore my jeans with everything, all the time.

SC Did you tighten them down?

PC: Yeah, I used to! I used to roll them sometimes.

SC: During the pandemic, it’s funny, I’ve heard people refer to jeans as tough pants. But jeans are back! So what’s your favorite pair or style right now? I think I know, because you wear it.

PC: But how do you know what jeans I’m wearing? (Laughing)

SC: Oh, you’re right. (Chopra is actually seated, I can’t tell). You may not be wearing jeans. You got me. It’s an interview without jeans. Alright, tell me about the iconic Gloria Vanderbilt jeans and why they resonate so much with you.

PC: What I love about Gloria Vanderbilt jeans is that she was a founder, at a time when founders or designers were just about to come into fashion. She was so ahead of her time, and she thought of women first. She created jeans for women, by a woman who thought about the needs of a woman. So ahead of its time, at a time when women were really fighting for their rights. When I put on my first pair of GVs, I was like, OK, OK, a woman definitely made these jeans. Because it hugs you in just the right places. It gives you room in the right places. It includes all sizes, from plus to petite, and everyone in the middle. I love that he has all the different types of jeans: a classic, you’ve got a boot, you’ve got flair, you’ve got skinny, you’ve got shorts. My favorite, because I’m a 90s kid, is flared jeans because they give me endless legs.

SC: The return of the bootleg, I love it! I have a few in my closet at my parents’ house, I thought to myself, I told you I would need them one day!

PC: (Laughs) I love that the bootleg is coming back! The GV bootlegs are amazing.

SC: I can’t wait to try them, because I was talking about a kind of flashback mode. Are you ready to take a little trip down memory lane with two photos?

PC: Oh no. [She looks worried and covers her face]

SC: Don’t be nervous. Do not be nervous. I wouldn’t do that to you. OK, the first one is this one. (See the dress here).

PC: (bursts out laughing at her dress)

SC: OK, give me your comment on that. It seems very practical!

PC: It’s very practical. I could scratch wherever I needed and no one would see. It came out when I was doing a press tour for the White Tigerbook tour for Unfinishedand I was launching my hair care line, Anomaly. Everything happened at the same time! And the pandemic has arrived. I was exposed to someone who had COVID on my set so I had to come down for 14 days at that time in the UK And all these clothes my stylist Law Roach had sent me to London, that’s was one of them and he loves a theme! It was because I had nothing to do, was bored, just wore different clothes and took pictures.

SC: I have to say I love it, and if you ever have to go down a hill fast

PC: You don’t have to go down the stairs, you can go down the hill, you can roll to the bathroom, it’s just super convenient. I don’t think people get it, it’s very underrated!

SC: I’ll just give you a piece of advice if you wear it again, don’t roll around on the bathroom floor, don’t do that.

PC: You can hide all your snacks and no one will know.

SC: It’s true. See? Functional. Alright, this one. Do not be nervous.

SC: No, I’m not nervous about that one. I loved this outfit. The theme that year was Comme des Garons. I remember it was Ralph Lauren and it was my first Met. It was therefore styled by Cristina Erlich. I wanted to somehow embody the androgynous nature of Comme des Garons, but at the same time be true to classic Ralph Lauren. They are known for their amazing trench coats, so it was an idea they had, to wear the trench coat as a dress. And I like a big train as you know, Reshma. The biggest, best and best thing about this dress is that the workshop has made the train removable. He came off in a mini dress after the mat ended. Made this for every Met Gala after that, detachable trains!

SC: I love it. When I first saw her, I was like, she’s a great Inspector Gadget, but then you shouldn’t make me do your PR.

PC: (laughs) I love Inspector Gadget!

SC: The best show was the kids of the 90s! Okay, a few quick questions. If you had to describe your style evolution in three words, what would it be?

PC: I would say unique. I would say bold. I would say fun.

SC: Best fashion choice when you were younger?

PC: Less!

SC: Pets?

PC: Less is more.

SC: Oh less! I thought you said pets, so that makes more sense.

PC: Realizing that pets (laughs) Realizing that pets are more is actually very specific. Don’t wear them.

SC: Absolutely not! Your worst fashion decision or an outfit you wore and regret?

PC: I don’t want to throw any designers under the bus. Plea the fifth on this one!

SC: Oh that’s right! You know the only designer you could probably throw under the bus is your mom when she dressed you when you were younger.

CP: No! Do you know what it’s like to live with my mother?! I don’t take that risk!

SC: I just made your mother an enemy. I take that back!

PC: You are my mother’s enemy now, Reshma! Not me! I saved your honor for now.

SC: But you take his favorite outfit (jeans and a white shirt) and you’re in the campaign for it. You’re welcome, mom. I am really sorry. What is your comfort outfit and the outfit you binge TV in?

PC: My comfort outfit is, honestly, less is more. I really like my birthday suit. I’m very comfortable in it

SC: Wait a minute! In fact, are you naked? !

PC: I’m home! You don’t lie naked in your bed and watch movies sometimes?

SC: Oh, I didn’t do that. But I should!

PC: You should! (laughs) It’s very comfortable!

SC: I will! What are you eating right now?

PC: The last show I binged was The stall. I thought Amanda Seyfried was amazing, the show is so good. Now just to follow the real life trial is really interesting and fun. I loved Candy. Jessica Biels Candybut I binge-watched love on the spectrum. I saw the Australian version. I saw the UK version. I saw the American version. It’s the best show.

SC: Incredible. Naked binge eating. I think you’re going to make it a thing. Alright, I was going to ask you to name an outfit you like to wear around the house, but I think we know the answer to that now.

PC: But when I’m around people, it’s usually just sweat. It’s the first thing I do when I get home. It’s really important to me when I come home from my day, take my day away. Take off my makeup, take off my outfit. I just need to take my day, before I start to decompress, and I usually put on my most comfortable sweatshirts and this is my favorite outfit

SC: Then you turn on the TV and the sweats are gone. Were going to play, wear it or tear it. I’ll name the fashion trends and you tell me if you’ll wear it or rip it (throw it) Bucket hats?

PC: I was just talking about that! They never fit me! I have a big head, so rip this one off. I tried so many for my last vacation! It looks like a top hat on me.

SC: You are like Charlie Chaplin

PC: That’s not fair! They have to make bucket hats for big heads.

SC: You can wear a bob while you’re naked gorging yourself.

PC: The bucket hat still doesn’t suit me, even if you’re obsessed with my nudity frenzy!

SC: I can’t give up!

PC: The bob is at the center of our concerns here! And it still doesn’t fit in my head!

SC: OK, the heels!

PC: Wear them! I love them.

SC: Denim on denim.

PC: Wear them.

SC: Combinations?

PC: Wear them, I love a good jumpsuit. It’s just a production when you have to pee, but it’s okay, I’m committed.

SC: You’re on my mind, I was just going to ask you, but what do you do when you have to go? You never go there, don’t drink anything.

PC: God is just like taking it all away and being okay with it!

SC: Are we back to naked frenzy?

PC: But lock the bathroom door! Because you won’t want anyone stepping on you when you’re wearing a jumpsuit and peeing.

SC: No, not at all! Priyanka, it was great seeing you again. Tell your mother, I’m sorry!

PC: I will apologize to him, Reshma.

SC: Shell never found me.

PC: Goodbye honey, (laughs), let’s talk soon.

