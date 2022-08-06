Kylie Jenner wears black strapless dress in London





The little black dress – also known as the “LBD” – is a wardrobe classic for a reason: it’s totally timeless and instantly looks a million bucks. And if you want a second opinion on the matter, ask Posh Spice. Following in Victoria Beckham’s footsteps, the latest A-list LBD fan is none other than Kylie Jenner, who just wore the ebony staple for a night out with Travis Scott and Stormi. And, we have to admit, the whole look is giving us some major weekend vibes. TGIF, huh? Overnight, the family were spotted leaving Nobu in London wearing matching dinner outfits. Travis opted for a graphic tee, distressed jeans and a leather jacket, while little Stormi wore a very cool tank top and leather pants (her wardrobe is already 300% cooler than mine). will never be). As for Kylie, well, she pulled out all the stops in a head-turning black mini dress. The velvet design features a sweetheart neckline and subtle ruched detailing on either side of the bodice. Ky then accessorized the look with a Vivienne Westwood bag and Tom Ford platform heels. In short, the trio totally nailed the matching fashion brief and I’m a little obsessed. See Kylie, Travis and Stormi holding hands as they leave: Getty Images Here’s a close-up of the couple: Getty Images Aaaand, of course, Stormi with her mom: Getty Images As for the beauty side of things, the makeup mogul opted for a silver smokey eye, a neutral glossy lip and her hair worn in loose curls reaching her waist. Getty Images Yeah, anyone else wanna stop working for the day now and start getting ready for Friday night drinks? Follow Natacha on instagram. Natasha Harding

Natasha Harding is a fashion editor (digital and print) at Cosmopolitan & Women's Health UK.

