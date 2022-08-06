Digital Marketing Manager job at Purple Brand Group





As a Digital Marketing Manager, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, monitoring and optimizing the digital marketing plan for Purple Brand. In this role, you will conceptualize a 360 degree digital marketing timeline/strategy and fully execute the plan. As we are a digital driven company, this position will play a crucial role in achieving our business goals and objectives. You will be responsible for maintaining brand identity and guidelines across all marketing channels and external brand communications. Performance will be measured by growth in brand awareness, traffic generated to the DTC website, and increase in defined marketing KPIs. We are looking for an experienced and collaborative team member who will be happy to attract and engage with purple customers as well as identify new market segments. Marketing Responsibilities Lead acquisition, retention and reactivation direct marketing strategies and programs to drive revenue and cultivate long-term customer relationships, across all digital channels in North America

Oversee the development and execution of the marketing calendar, including with the goal of increasing performance

Implement learnings from ongoing testing strategies designed to isolate campaign engine effectiveness, unlock high-impact wins, and maximize campaign, offer, message, and creative performance while maximizing return on program investment

Devise strategies to drive high-value website traffic, increase visibility and web traffic Develop and manage digital marketing campaigns by executing an online strategy integrated with broader company marketing plans

Develop and execute micro-segmented email marketing campaigns

Develop and execute digital campaigns Manage and measure the success of various marketing strategies

Participate in the paid media strategy and propose opportunities and ideas

Conceptualize and manage online brand and product campaigns, with the strategic objective of creating brand awareness, customer acquisition and retention across both proprietary channels (website and email) and paid (sponsored content, influencers, blogs)

Champion the needs of the purple client, work closely with the extended team to drive aggressive online growth

Plan strategy and create presentations for senior management, contributing to planning workshops/sessions as needed Financial and planning responsibilities Maintain accountability for business and financial results of marketing programs as assigned

Present campaign and marketing budgets by project

Review and improve current reporting standards ensuring key business metrics are captured and reported regularly

Generate ongoing reports on campaign analytics and ROI and make recommendations to successfully scale future campaigns

Measure and report on digital acquisition, customer metrics, and campaign performance

Discover and introduce the leadership team with new marketing tools and technologies Responsibilities of people and the organization Exist in a work environment and culture strongly focused on achieving and recognizing high performance, driven by a mindset of improvement, including business/operational excellence and innovation

Demonstrate a high level of execution and partnering skills on behalf of Purple Brand

Provide regular high quality communications to the leadership team

Foster collaborative and productive relationships with other Purple Brand Use members

Own behavior as a symbolic example of the application of Purple Brand values ​​and brand Skills and Attributes History of in-depth developing marketing plans and strategy

Extensive digital background with experience in online retail optimization, Google Analytics and martech

Ability to adapt to changing priorities in an ever-changing environment

Proven ability to work to deadlines with minimal supervision

Excellent written and verbal communication

Excellent data and analytical skills.

Experience in data-driven decision making; have the ability to interpret a lot of data and identify opportunities for growth.

Strong planning and execution skills

Proactive in nature, thrives under pressure and is an enthusiastic team player with a positive attitude

Ability to work with a number of teams across multiple countries, time zones and origins.

A genuine interest and knowledge of men’s fashion Qualifications and experience A relevant degree in marketing, business or digital is preferred

Experienced and strong passion for digital technologies and using different digital marketing channels

At least 3 years of marketing experience for a brand with an owned digital presence

In-depth knowledge of email marketing, content creation, SEO, SEM and social media marketing

Proven track record of campaign success

