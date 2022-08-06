My Honest Review of Dr Tusk Skin Care 2022

How many times have we heard about the importance of skin care in our grooming regimen? How many times have we also heard about the bad practices of the beauty industry? For years, beauty industry insiders and grooming enthusiasts have wondered if it was possible to develop clean, ethically produced beauty products that actually work. Now a company, Dr. Tusk, is picking up the slack and insisting they have what we asked for.

How well does Dr. Tusks new skincare line actually work? Luckily for us, I recently got to try out some of Dr. Tusks new skincare products: the combo mask and scrub and face moisturizer. Here’s how it worked for me and what you need to know before you buy.

What’s wrong with Dr. Tusk?

According to Dr. Tusk, the new skin care line is made with plant essences of sativa hemp seed oil, caffeine and dragon’s blood” and “blends the perfect formula to cleanse, eliminate toxins, hydrate and leave a lightweight, oily-moisturizing feel for awakened, strengthened skin. In addition, Dr. Tusk is on a mission to provide completely eco-friendly products with ingredients sourced from organic family and community farmers, and the company donates 5% of its profits to charitable partners who work to save endangered elephant populations.

So far, Dr. Tusks new skincare line has been so well received by loyal fans that complete skin care packages are already sold out (as of July 2022). Is it really that good? I recently put Dr. Tusks skin care products to the ultimate test: using them on my own skin. Here’s how it went.

How do these products work on our skin?

First, wash and dry your face before applying any of these products. For the mask + scrub, squeeze some of the product out of the tube and carefully cover your face and neck. If you use it as a scrub, you can wash it off quickly. If you’re using it as a mask, keep it on your face for at least eight minutes before rinsing it off.

Then squeeze a few moisturizer from its tube, then apply it liberally to your face and neck. Try to keep the cream on your face for at least a few hours so your facial skin absorbs all that moisture.

What are the characteristics of these Dr. Tusk products?

If you’re curious about what these products are and what’s in them, here are all the essential details:

Mask + scrub ingredients include bentonite clay, kaolin clay, sea buckthorn oil, eucalyptus oil, aloe vera leaf juice, oil peppermint extract, tea tree leaf oil and dragon’s blood extract.

Face moisturizer ingredients include hemp seed oil, sunflower seed oil, caffeine, dragon’s blood extract, organic aloe vera leaf juice, oil eucalyptus extract, black tea leaf extract, green tea leaf extract, peppermint oil and organic cucumber extract.

Dr. Tusk uses plant-based ingredients and uses as many organic ingredients as possible.

Orders over $40 ship for free.

All commands are backed by Dr. Tusks 100% Satisfaction Guarantee : If you don’t like your purchase within the first 30 days, the company will refund you.

What do I love about Dr. Tusk’s skin care?

I really feel it! I can really feel the Dr. Tusks mask + scrub and moisturizer on my skin.

It apparently provides noticeable results : After using it for a few weeks, my friends and family complimented the appearance of my skin even after a few nights of not getting much sleep.

It is easy to use : As long as you follow the instructions on the tubes, you should have no trouble understanding how to best use Dr. Tusks products on your skin.

The portions are generous: These tubes lasted me a while, so you get what you pay for.

This stuff cleans well, inside and out. : If you’d rather avoid beauty and grooming products that are tested on animals, made with petroleum-derived ingredients, and exploit people all along the supply chain, you can take comfort in the fact that Dr. Tusk doesn’t manufactures only herbal products. products from ethical sources.

What don’t I like about Dr. Tusk’s skin care?

They sting! : The mask + scrub especially feels like bees and cacti are stinging my face, although the facial moisturizer doesn’t sting as much.

The brand’s skincare offerings are still limited : Especially with the complete skin care packs sold out, there aren’t that many available. And as of July 2022, Dr. Tusk has yet to offer serums or specialty products for targeted skincare needs.

Dr. Tusk Skincare FAQs

In case you still have a few questions, here are some more answers.

How do they feel good?

Again, I felt a tingling sensation, especially with the mask + scrub. However, the face moisturizer gave a softer sting that subsided after a few minutes, and my face never felt irritated or greasy. More importantly, once I wash it all off, my skin looks and feels much better.

When will I start seeing results?

Luckily for me, others noticed improvements in my face and neck after about two weeks. But if you don’t notice results that quickly, don’t panic, visible results usually appear within four weeks.

Where are Dr. Tusks products made?

The brand ethically sources ingredients from around the world and manufactures all of its products in the United States.

Are Dr. Tusk products tested on animals?

Nope!

Can Dr. Tusk products expire?

All of the brand’s products are free of parabens or chemical preservatives often used in beauty and care products. Dr. Tusk recommends using these items within 12 months.

What are Dr. Tusk’s return and warranty policies?

If you don’t love your Dr. Tusk products, you can return them for a full refund within 30 days of the purchase date.

Should you buy Dr. Tusk skin care products?

Honestly, I have to say: Yes. If you’ve ever wanted effective skincare without contributing to environmental peril, you can rest assured that when Dr. Tusk promises to cleanse, it really means it. And if you want skincare products that work as well as they claim, Dr. Tusk definitely has you covered.





For more content on how to give your skin the care it deserves, check out our list of 13 Best Face Moisturizers optimal hydrationour favorite face masks for clear, clear skinand our picks for the best fair trade care products for ethical personal care. Hopefully your skin will feel better and you will feel much better inside than out.

