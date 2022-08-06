Fashion
Boot Barn in Cherry Hill is open! Great western and work wear store. WXTU Event Sat Aug 6!
Boot Barn (Western Boots and Clothes) opened in Cherry Hill at the Garden State Pavilion shopping center on Route 70.
On Saturday August 6, they celebrate their grand opening. WXTU Country Music Radio will be on site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.! Scroll down for more fun details!
It’s actually a pretty big store with a great selection of boots, western jeans and more. Perfect for the upcoming fall season.
But don’t think the store is just for “Country Music” fans! Much of their sales go to American workers.
People who work in construction, the farm or even just around the yard. Regardless of what you do for a living, Boot Barn probably has something for you.
Keep scrolling for more pictures from inside the store!
If you’re an outdoorsman visiting Boot Barn, maybe you’re 4x4ing too?! In the same mall is the 4 Wheel Parts store!!
Getting to Boot Barn
Boot Barn is located in the Garden State Pavilion Center at Rt. 70 W & Cornell Avenue Cherry Hill.
As landmarks, the same center also houses BoutiqueRiteJoann, Bob’s Furniture, Burlington and Gabe’s to name a few.
Vera Bar and King Of Pizza are just across the street, Cornell Ave.
WXTU Country Crew onsite Saturday, August 7
Saturday August 6, they celebrate their grand opening and will have the WXTU Country Radio crew on site from 11am-1pm. Enjoy live music, freebies and special discounts on select Western and Work boots.
Stop to “walk your country,” then drive a few minutes to the new location of Crumbl Cookies Cherry Hill, which is also having its opening weekend (more on Crumbl Cherry Hill in this article)
Boot Barn Cherry Hill – A western clothing and boot warehouse
I stopped in last week to visit Boot Barn and was really surprised at the size of the store!
This is a real “big box store” dedicated solely to clothing and western boots.
The number of boots in the store is simply amazing.
If you’re a fan of country music and Western culture, you’re going to walk into the store and find it hard not to shout a big YEEEE-HAW!
The store is set up very similarly to other clothing retailers like Old Navy…except everything has a Country Twang!
Of course, they have boots. It’s in the name! A ton of boots!
And just like other stores, they divide the large floor space into separate sections, including women’s and men’s.
Women’s clothing ranges from “farm work” wear to dresses, skirts and lightweight tops…perfect for going out on a Friday night for a line dance or just a glass of wine at the local winery.
Men’s clothing includes smart shirts…and of course lots of Cowboy-style button-down shirts.
They even have western themed t-shirts for the warmer weather.
Boot barn background
Boot Barn started in 1978 and has grown to become the nation’s largest workwear and workwear retailer!
They have the widest selection of cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, workwear, western-inspired fashion, and outdoor gear.
They are in growth mode with 311 stores in 38 states. Eleven new stores opened in the last quarter alone!
Links and location
Boot Barn Cherry Hill (now open!)
Garden State Pavilions Mall
2232 Route 70 W
Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08002
Facebook (Cherry Hill!)
