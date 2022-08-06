Stormi Webster Wears Silver Dress As She Holds Kylie’s Hand: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image credit: (Photo: LTD/MEGA) Stormi Webster once again stole the show! The 4 year old daughter of Kylie Jenner24, and Travis Scott, 31, looked adorable and totally in her element as she stepped out of her London, England hotel, Nobu Hotel in Portman Square, while holding hands with her doting mother on August 5. Stormi rocked a sparkling silver dress with a paired white t-shirt underneath. She accessorized with a square silver handbag and frosted shades and completed her fun outfit with white sneakers. She styled her hair in braided pigtails. More about Kylie Jenner Kylie, of course, looked just as fashionable in an over-the-top blue leather coat that featured thick blue faux fur around its edges. She matched the extravagant coat with strappy blue heels and earrings. She finished off her gorgeous look with a proud smile as she helped Stormi out of the hotel next to her. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore her hair in the same simple bun she rocked when she was seen leaving Sun Studios in London earlier today. She looked dashing in a strapless denim dress made from more than a dozen strips of light and medium denim put together. Many strips of denim were decorated with distressed and silver eyelets. The back of the daring dress featured a strap that tied around the mother-of-two’s neck and lined with a choker necklace accessorized with star and moon pendants. Celebs Are Rocking the Silver Dress Trend: Nicole Kidman, Alessandra Ambrosio and More Stars in Sparkling Looks Kylie teamed the edgy look with tall denim boots, black sunglasses and silver moon-shaped earrings that matched the pendants on her dress. She carried with her a mini cube-shaped handbag. The stylish entrepreneur gave photographers a mischievous smile as she hopped into a black Cadillac SUV when her shoot wrapped. The sighting came just hours after Kylie was spotted wearing a double denim look while out in London with Stormi. Kylie donned a casual yet chic set of loose lightweight denim jeans that featured a raw hemline and a matching denim jacket worn over a white t-shirt. She paired the look with black sunglasses and black pumps. Related link Related: Secret Celebrity Babies: Khloe Kardashian and Other Stars Who Had Surprise Pregnancies While Kylies’ outfit was a work of art, Stormi stole the show with her main accessory: a $3,137 Dior handbag. Story smiled sweetly at the photographers as she held her mother’s hand as she carried the purse over her left shoulder. Her outfit consisted of a long cargo-style skirt, a colorfully patterned t-shirt, and yellow sneakers with gray laces. As well as work, Kylie is in London supporting Travis, who is performing at London’s famous O2 Arena on August 6. The couple enjoyed a family night out with Stormi on August 4 and were pictured dressed to the nines as they made their way to the Nobu Hotel. Kylie looked stunning in a strapless black mini dress and peep toe mules, while Stormi matched her vibe with a black jumpsuit and over-the-top black leather boots. Travis, for his part, donned baggy black and white tie-dye pants, a black graphic tee, a black leather jacket and a large chain necklace. Kylie and Travis’ baby boy, born in February and whose name has not yet been released, did not make an appearance during the recent family sightings in London.

