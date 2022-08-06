Bride pranks groom on wedding day with first dress swap

There is no more special moment at a wedding than when the groom sees his bride in her wedding dress for the first time. Unless your best friend is wearing a dress instead.

A man was brought to tears of laughter after his future wife pulled an unexpected prank on him during what was supposed to be the couple’s first look. A first look is an intimate moment during the wedding day when the couple getting married see each other for the first time before the ceremony.

In a video shared by Mezia Wedding Films on TikTok, the groom is seen dressed in his tuxedo and eagerly awaits the arrival of his engaged couple for their first look. Instead, his friend whose white wedding dress can barely close in the back pats the groom on the shoulder. When the groom, who is already on the verge of tears, turns around to see his bride, he bursts out laughing when he realizes he’s been tricked.

I was already on the verge of crying! the groom said to his friend before the two kissed.

It was always us, his friend said, jokingly professing his love for the groom.

The hilarious first look received nearly two million views on TikTok, and viewers cheered on the brides prank in the comments section.

This is true friendship, one person said.

If my brother doesn’t do that, he’s not my brother, someone else joked.

Why does he look good in that dress, a third user said.

One person pointed out that doing a first-look prank is also a good way to relieve any anxiety or stress the couple might be feeling before their wedding. I feel like it’s a cute way to break up any tension and stress for the groom as well, they said. Plus it freaks me out every time.

Talk to The IndependentNoah Koehoorn the owner of Mezia Wedding Films shared details of how the prank unfolded behind the scenes. Koehoorn explained that the bride was the one who orchestrated it all, after showing the groom a similar video of a prank a few months ago. The groom said he didn’t want anything like this to happen to him at their wedding, so the bride was able to capture the element of surprise.

We all had a good laugh and then moved the groom to another area of ​​the room for the real first look, Koehoorn said. For the rest of the day, the groom was telling everyone about it and laughing every time.

Although this is the first wedding prank he’s witnessed, Koehoorn offered some advice for couples who want to prank their weddings. According to Koehoorn, making sure you have enough time in your schedule to prank is key.

If someone wants to pull off a prank like this, making sure you have the time is probably the most important thing, he said. I’m often at weddings for 12-14 hours to capture it all, and if something gets in the way of the schedule early in the day, you can imagine how that affects everything later. So you definitely want to make sure you have time set aside, rather than hoping that everything will work out when it comes to timing.

In February, a bride went viral when she surprised her guests with an elaborate father-daughter dance. The bride’s sister shared a video of the epic wedding dance routine on TikTok, which gained over 3 million views overnight. Father and daughter begin the routine by slow dancing to Dance with My Father by Luther Vandross before launching into catchy songs including U Cant Touch This, Cotton Eye Joe and Anaconda by Nicki Minaj.

The bond between your sister and your father shines through this video, one person commented. It was the best. What a keepsake, someone else said.