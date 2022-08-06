Great-grandmother tries on wedding dress 65 years later – and looks just as stunning





Eric and Renee Heath of Dalelands Estate, Market Drayton on their wedding day in 1957. . But Renee Heath, 85, can and she looks as stunning now as she did then. The grandmother of five is proud to have kept the beautiful dress safe for the past 65 years and even put on the precious item as she and her husband Eric celebrated their milestone wedding anniversary. While Eric’s suit is no longer at home, he still has the tie he was wearing and the dried carnation that was in his buttonhole. Eric and Renee celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary earlier this week The couple, from Dalelands Estate, Market Drayton, have lived their entire married life in the town and Renee is well known for her voluntary work with the Barnardos charity. They were married at St Swithuns Church in Cheswardine in August 1957. The couple met three years earlier, when Eric’s friend and neighbor was dating Renees’ sister. He was dating a girl from Cheswardine and introduced me to her sister, Renee, Eric, 86, said. They enjoyed evenings together and the two couples got married. The couple have two children, Michael and Larraine, and five grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eric was a construction worker whose job saw him working on construction sites such as highways, factories, houses and also the barracks blocks of the Tern Hill military camp on the outskirts of the city. We were working at the barracks when it was bombed by the IRA, he said. It was sad to see the buildings we had built destroyed. Renee still has her dress from their wedding day in 1957

Renee spent 25 years working at the Palethorpes Meat Factory in Market Drayton. She was also heavily involved with Barnados, volunteering with the charity for 45 years. His hobbies include gardening while Eric enjoys art and billiards. He still plays snooker at the Constitutional Club in the city. There are ups and downs in any marriage, but if you learn to give and take, it makes a big difference, he said. The couple suffered a fire at their home last year and sadly some of the furniture they still had that had been given to them as a wedding gift was destroyed. They enjoyed a quiet family celebration to mark their 65th birthday, also known as the blue sapphire birthday.

