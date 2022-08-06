Shop the 11 Best Bridesmaid Wedding Dresses from Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Always a bridesmaid, never the bride. The story of my life! While it’s always an honor to be a bridesmaid, all the expenses can end up costing a pretty penny. Not only do you have to shell out for the bachelorette party and bridal shower, but you also have to splurge on a matching bridesmaid dress that you’ll probably never wear again. (That’s basically the plot of the movie 27 Dresses.)

Until recently, wedding rules were rigid. As a bridesmaid, you were expected to buy the exact dress the bride had in mind, which meant the price was out of your control. The new trend these days is to let bridesmaids buy different styles in a specific color family, giving you the freedom to choose a flattering dress within your budget.

According Brides, were entering an era of individuality. We’ve moved away from the very traditional look of bridesmaids wearing identical dresses, with matching hairstyles, makeup, shoes and accessories, said Kate Halfpenny, founder of British bridal wear company Halfpenny London.. The modern style of different outfits, but in the same colorway, is a very welcome change. We were also in the age of sustainability, wearing outfits again is now fashionable, not a fashion faux pas.

How We Chose the Best Bridesmaid Dresses

When determining which dresses to add to this list, I wanted to make sure to include styles that appealed to a wide range of women. I tried to find dresses in stunning shades that were waist-inclusive and figure-flattering. Although every bride has a unique taste, most bridesmaid dresses tend to be long in flowy fabric trends, but the timeless silhouettes stay forever. Affordability was my main concern, so all of these dresses from Amazon are under $100!

The beauty of these bridesmaid dresses is that they are very versatile, so you can keep them in your closet for other special occasions. Wedding guest dress? Check. Holiday party or New Year’s Eve? You know. A romantic date? Done and done.

Shop these 11 dresses that will elevate your bridal party without breaking the bank!

1. Infinity Convertible Bridesmaid Dress

One dress, endless style possibilities! This convertible bridesmaid dress can be worn countless ways, from halter to short sleeves to one shoulder. Available in 29 vibrant colors, this customizable dress flatters all body types. A reviewer reported that I felt absolutely amazing and comfortable in the dress. I also got so many compliments and everyone loved it and was surprised when I said I bought it from Amazon. Truly worth every penny. To infinity and beyond!

Advantages:

Comfortable

Variety of ways to style it

The inconvenients:

Some say the dress is long

See it!

Available at: Amazon

2. Women Off Shoulder Chiffon Bridesmaid Dress With Pockets

This off the shoulder dress is universally flattering! The A-line silhouette accentuates your waist while providing subtle tummy control, and the off-the-shoulder detailing covers that problem area on your arms. While this bridesmaid dress is definitely an elegant choice, you’ll still show some skin with the leg slit and surplice neckline. With 25 colors to choose from in sizes 0-22 plus, this chiffon dress will look stunning all over your bridal party!

Advantages:

Flattering on all body types

Variety of colors and sizes

Pockets!

The inconvenients:

Maybe still need to have the dress custom made

See it!

Available at: Amazon

3. Miusol Women’s Long Lace Evening Party Dress

Want a luxurious look at a fraction of the price? This pretty lace dress offers designer quality at an affordable price. Shoppers love that this maxi is comfy and chic. The dress is GORGEOUS! a customer gushed. OMG this is absolutely beautiful!!! I can’t believe the price! If you have any doubts, doubt no more! It’s higher on the waist, so even with a little extra pooch in the midsection, you won’t regret buying this dress! And the flow of the lower part is incredibly flattering.

Advantages:

The inconvenients:

See it!

Available at: Amazon

4. Verdusa Women’s Satin Sleeveless Long Evening Party Dress

Silky! If you’re looking for a sultry bridesmaid dress, look no further. The crossover back and high side slit give this satin maxi a flirty touch. Plus, the cowl neckline and smooth, silky fabric are totally on-trend. An excited buyer, this dress is GORGEOUS and it far exceeded my expectations! I got so many compliments all night long from the wedding guests and even the bride asked me where I got it because she would have liked to use it for her bridesmaids.

Advantages:

The inconvenients:

See it!

Available at: Amazon

5. Women’s Satin Formal Prom Dress with Pockets

A dress fit for a simple yet gorgeous princess! One buyer even called this satin dress perfect! Featuring silky fabric with a lace up back design, side slits and pockets, this dress is a dream. And no need to look for a bra that won’t show! This maxi comes with an integrated chest support for ease.

Advantages:

The inconvenients:

See it!

Available at: Amazon

6. Women’s One-Shoulder Chiffon Bridesmaid Dress with Pockets

One-shoulder wonder! Shine in this asymmetrical dress crafted in gathered chiffon. Beautiful, said one reviewer. The fabric is of high quality. Looks and feels like a more expensive dress! And again, pockets are a great bonus for bridesmaids on the go. With 14 sizes (2-26 plus) and 34 color options, this double-lined dress suits a wide range of women.

Advantages:

Sizes 2-26 and up

High quality

The inconvenients:

The one-shoulder silhouette may not suit everyone

See it!

Available at: Amazon

seven. Off Shoulder Chiffon Pleated Bridesmaid Dress For Women

Go ahead (shoulder)! This elegant off-the-shoulder dress is a must-have. Thanks to the lace-up corset in the back, you can adjust the bodice of the dress to your morphology. According to one bridesmaid, the back of the corset was the best part, allowing for a little more or less room as needed. I got so many compliments on my dress at the wedding. It is definitely that type of dress that you can wear to multiple events.

Advantages:

Variety of colors and sizes

Adjustable corset back

The inconvenients:

Some buyers say the top of the dress was a little bulky

See it!

Available at: Amazon

8. Women’s satin bridesmaid dress with slit

Another stunning satin with a slightly lower slit and a surplice neckline! This bridesmaid dress features a lustrous sheen that will shimmer in the light. A buyer sprung, OMG! It’s nice! This is beautifully done and just wow!!!! I really recommend you will not be disappointed!

Advantages:

Shiny satin fabric

High quality

The inconvenients:

A few reviewers said the dress didn’t flatter them

See it!

Available at: Amazon

9. Women Chiffon Pleated Long Bridesmaid Dress With Pockets

Greek goddess! This flowy halter dress is fully lined with an invisible bra inside for extra support. Were won over by the crossover design, the tie waist and the slit pockets on the sides! A mother of the bride commented, It was a beautiful color, the fit was great, and the quality was great for the price. Extremely light and fluid. This dress exceeded my expectations.

Advantages:

Flattering fit

Lightweight

The inconvenients:

See it!

Available at: Amazon

ten. Ever-Pretty Elegant 3/4 Sleeve Empire Waist Maxi Bridesmaid Dress for Women

Looking for a bridesmaid dress for a winter wedding? This gorgeous lace dress will keep you warm in style! The empire waist offers tummy control, while the sleeves cover your arms. I can’t stress enough how comfortable this dress is, said one shopper. No need to wear a bra as the dress is padded and the lace stretches for a comfortable and perfect fit. It’s elegant and classy.

Advantages:

The inconvenients:

Hard to find mostly five star reviews

See it!

Available at: Amazon

11. Ever-Pretty Flower One Shoulder Empire Waist Bridesmaid Dress

Last, but not least, this gorgeous one-shoulder bridesmaid dress adorned with delicate floral details. PERFECT for my wedding party! a wife proclaimed. I searched for MONTHS trying to find the right dress searching all the high end department stores, Davids bridal, etc. Mothing looked just perfect and this dress is JUST PERFECT. Faded over the sweetheart neckline, ruched bodice and empire waistline.

Advantages:

Stunning details

Flattering

Good quality

The inconvenients:

Neckline enhance cleavage might be too revealing for some

See it!

Available at: Amazon

