Fashion
The 23-year-old fashion designer dresses Colombia’s first black vice-president | Colombia
Esteban Sinisterra Paz, a 23-year-old fashion designer from Colombia’s conflict-ridden and impoverished Pacific region, hadn’t started his career long when he got a call from a historic client.
Francia Mrquez, the famous environmental activist and first black elected vice-president of Colombia, was in play, and she wanted two outfits made.
When I got her call, it was amazing, because it wasn’t just about me or her, but our whole community, said Sinistera, an Afro-Colombian who runs the bespoke label, Esteban African. It is a story written by all those who have been excluded and ignored, but who one day stood up and said: We want change for our community.
Sinisterra and millions of other voters got their wish on the evening of June 16 when Gustavo Petro, 62, a former guerrilla fighter and former mayor of the capital, Bogotá, won the presidency after a long and bitter campaign to wrest power from the country’s political elites. . When Petro takes office today, it will be the first time the conservative South American country has been ruled by a leftist.
Her campaign was bolstered by the addition of Mrquez, 40, to the ticket, who made headlines around the world when she became Petros’ running mate in March. Like Petro, who was a member of the now-defunct M-19 rebel group in his youth, Mrquez is seen as an incendiary outsider. Much of her support often stems from the fact that she is not your typical politician, light-skinned and from wealthy political and business backgrounds.
Their victory really made me believe in democracy, Sinistera said. Nobody like us and Francia has ever been considered, but now we know we can achieve so much when we work collectively.
Mrquez, a single mother and former domestic worker, won the prestigious Goldman Prize in 2018 for her activism against a gold mine in her village, after leading 80 women on a 350-mile march to Bogotá.
Like Mrquez, Sinisterra has been displaced by Colombia’s conflict with left-wing rebel groups, including the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc), which have rocked the countryside for decades, killing more than 260,000 people and forcing seven million people to leave their homes. Other rebel groups, such as the still active National Liberation Army (ELN), state-aligned paramilitaries and Colombian security forces, have also committed atrocities.
A peace deal signed with Farc in 2016 was supposed to usher in the development of rural communities, but instead other armed groups of left and right ideology, but united by their involvement in drug trafficking, are settled and now jostling for territory.
Sinisterra was forced to flee his home in Colombia’s southwestern Nario province as a young boy when fighting between rival groups became too intense. There were so many armed groups around, we didn’t even know who was what, but my family knew we had to leave, the designer said. I was one of those rare young Colombians able to escape the war.
The designer said Mrquez’s outfits, which were brightly colored and patterned, reflected Afro-Colombian traditions. Red is what we use when we want to create that Pacific Woman Strength Impact, Sinistera said. Francia never really had her own aesthetic because she was so focused on her wrestling, so it was great to work with her to create one without losing her essence.
Despite the wave of support for Mrquez and Petro in marginalized communities and in many cities, the couple will face an unenviable array of challenges in power.
Inflation is rising alongside the country’s national debt, cocaine production is at an all-time high and neighboring Venezuela continues to be mired in economic crisis, with refugees fleeing to Colombia every day.
Petro, known for her towering ego and authoritarian style, will also have to manage her vice president, who commands her own support base and is a political newcomer unaccustomed to the deals often required in the halls of power.
Mrquez is an activist who is used to demanding things that are often impossible, said Sergio Guzmn, director and co-founder of Colombia Risk Analysis, a local consultancy. The question, then, is how long will she wait with Petro to deliver on her promises of rural reform, economic justice and the renegotiation of the free trade agreement with the United States?
But for Mrquez’s supporters, it represents a rare chance to advance the rights of the poorest Colombians, who celebrate his intention to create a ministry of equality.
Francia is the first black vice president of a country that has long made people like her invisible, and only paid attention to white men, said Yacila Bondo, a young Afro-Colombian activist. Now the panorama is wide open.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/06/the-23-year-old-fashion-designer-dressing-colombias-first-black-female-vice-president
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- My Honest Review of Dr Tusk Skin Care 2022 August 6, 2022
- Prime Minister Modi, Manmohan Singh votes to elect India’s next vice president; Jagdeep Dhankar; Marguerite Alva August 6, 2022
- Hot Dogs and Cats Get Portable Fans to Beat Japan’s Scorching Summer August 6, 2022
- The jig up – Actor Michael Rappaport slams ‘fake’ Jake Paul for quitting the Madison Square Garden fight, claims he’s not worthy to fight in the arena that hosted Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Hulk Hogan August 6, 2022
- First look at Poldark and The Crown stars in tennis drama series August 6, 2022