The world of fashion according to Beyonc





Beyoncé’s seventh album Renaissance dropped last week, sparking a million and one thoughts and reviews. There were no music reviews, but we think the album rollout offers an interesting take on what’s going on and what’s interesting in the culture. While the record has been called a celebration of club music and its origins, the fashion still manages to find its way into the lyrics. In Heated, she sings Got a lot of bands/ Got a lot of Chanel on me, later adding, Got a lot of style/ Got a lot of Tiffany on me. Dropping luxury brand names as an abbreviated signifier of wealth and status is nothing new, of course on albums closer to Summer Renaissance she calls Versace, Bottega, Prada, Balenciaga, Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy in quick succession, brands that are now part of our pop culture canon. No matter where in the world you live, you’re probably familiar with these names. If you don’t know who the creative designer is, you understand what he represents: luxury, taste, fame, Fashion (yes, in italics and with a capital F). There’s also a visual component to the album, and since it’s Beyonc it was about, it’s almost as important as the music itself, but the images tell a slightly different story than the songs. The photos provide insight into her own tastes, and perhaps more importantly, into what the culture today understands as transmitting forward-looking style. The stunning ornate chrome bodysuit Beyonc wears on the album cover isn’t from a luxury brand, but is made by the Florida-born, Los Angeles-based artist. I want. She also enlisted Giannina Azar and Natalia Fednersome new names for us here at vogueto shape the body chains that have become emblematic of this new visual persona. Red-carpet mainstays Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana are on board, along with rising star Christopher John Rogers, and the Parisian houses of Schiaparelli and Alaa, which have recently been relaunched by creative directors Daniel Roseberry and Pieter Mulier. CJR, Schiap and Alaia have become shorthand for an if you know, you know buzzing new energy; their visual lexicon is synonymous with today’s most fashion-forward it-girls and celebrities. Beyonc has worn Schiaparelli several times since Roseberrys 2019 debut and has also been seen wearing Christopher John Rogers.

