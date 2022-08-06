Melania’s Latest Scam Includes $60,000 Spent on Fashion ‘Strategy Consulting’ and ‘Special Projects’





Have you ever wondered how Melania Trump treats herself to her expensive designer sons when her husband is done $1.3 billion in IT debt and she doesn’t really have a job? Well, now we have an answer! Related: First Vogue Snub, Now This? ! Looks like Melania won’t be getting the TV treatment after all According to a new report published by USA todayDonald Trumps Save America PAC shelled out tens of thousands of dollars to pay a fashion consultant for Mrs. Trump between April and June of this year alone. Fashion pro Herv Pierre Braillard received four payments, totaling around $60,000, for what was described as strategy consulting with no further explanation of what that means. Related: The Story Behind Melania Being Snubbed By Vogue Just Got Even More Ridiculous When asked why donor money that was supposed to go to the legal fight for the 2020 election which the ex-president still insists was stolen from him was used to pay the stylist of Melanias, said Save America spokesperson Taylor Budowich, Mr. Stone serves as a senior advisor to Save America, involved in the management of events and special projects. Special projects, included! To date, Save America has raised over $100 million since inception in November 2020. Michael Beckel of the political reform group Issue One told USA Today: If you go to a political office and try to buy a new dress or a new tuxedo, that’s usually something the FEC would say campaign funds should not be used. He added: So it really raises questions if leadership funds are used to pay for something like a new dress or new clothes that campaign funds could not legally be used for. Now some tweets The constant, unchecked scam was not just a side effect of having real criminals in the White House, it was their purpose, their objective. Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) August 5, 2022 I’m starting to get the impression that these Trumps are only interested in extracting money from their supporters?!?!? Hot Karl (@HotKarl16) August 5, 2022 So Thousands Of Americans Donated Their Money So A Would-Be Billionaire Could Buy Clothes For His Beautiful Wife Just Common Sense (@JustCommonSens3) August 5, 2022 Haha.. he gave $130,000 to Stormy username already taken (@ccIces) August 5, 2022 If there’s just a tiny scam out there, Trump will do it. Criminal practices for life. JE Brannon (@je_brannon) August 5, 2022 Most of these Trump PAC donations somehow end up in Trump’s personal bank accounts. Not you (@IWasBornIn1975) August 5, 2022 And yet Trump followers who will never spend $60,000 on clothes in their lives for their entire family bow to him. Viv E Walker wears a mask and is vaxxed! (@YVRbus) August 5, 2022 Does anyone contact their small dollar donors and let them know that this type of stuff is what they really spend their money on? Dan Kowalczyk (@dkowalczyk) August 5, 2022

