Fashion
Everything you need to embrace the Barbiecore fashion trend
What is the Barbiecore fashion trend?
It’s a Barbie world, and I was just living in it. But thanks to the hot pink summer trend, anyone can be a Barbie girl. From the Valentino show to fashion week to social media, the Barbiecore fashion trend is taking over, as evidenced by the dominance of plastic hair clips and sky-high pink pumps. While the pink aesthetic has been around for a while, it’s no coincidence that this resurgence lines up with the next Barbie movie coming out in 2023. Whatever the reason, it looks like Barbiecore is here to stay. So if you’re ready to party with Barbie, here’s everything you need to embrace the Barbiecore fashion trend.
All about Barbiecore
The inspiration behind Barbiecore
Barbiecore is a fashion trend inspired by Mattel’s nostalgic Barbie doll. These are bubble gum pink, millennial pink, and most importantly, hot pink. The aesthetic also borrows elements from the 80s, including jelly shoes, dramatic earrings, bright colors and sky-high pumps. The timing isn’t coincidental either, as it took off while filming Barbie’s new live-action movie due out in 2023. So while Barbiecore has been a fashion trend for years, it’s definitely the it trend of summer 2022.
How to Wear the Barbiecore Trend
- Hot pink accessories or nails: For a subtle aesthetic, choose accessories in this iconic hot pink. Geometric earingsa bag with chain straps or hot pink studs are a great introduction to the trend.
- Matching sets: The trendiest way to wear Barbiecore is with a matching hot pink ensemble, such as a blazer and pants or a tank top and skirt in matching shades.
- barbie disc: Shiny or holographic fabrics in pink tones are popular choices.
- Neon accents and prints: To look like you’ve just stepped out of the set of the new Barbie movie, mix in neon accents and prints, especially lime green or neon yellow.
Barbiecore essentials
Accessories
Gifiore Retro Heart Sunglasses
Pink, cat eyes and glitter are quintessential Barbiecore. The frame is made with eco-friendly and skin-friendly materials, and the lenses provide UV 400 protection for the eyes. Since these sunglasses are shatterproof, they are ideal for any event or vacation.
Sold by Amazon
Accessories can make or break an outfit, and any pink aesthetic needs this jeweled hair clip. It’s crafted with acetate, has a hook-and-eye closure, and measures approximately four by two inches. The best part is the pinker rhinestone butterfly trim.
Sold by Turn
SoJourner Bags Holographic Waist Bag
Anything holographic and nightclub owned is Barbiecore approved. This fanny pack features a water resistant exterior, sturdy buckles with adjustable straps and premium zippers. While the large pocket is spacious enough for all smartphone sizes, there is an additional pocket in the front and a hidden pocket in the back.
Sold by Amazon
Kelmall Rectangular Geometric Dangle Earrings
These geometric rectangle earrings are made with a highly polished plated alloy and feature an embossed design. Although they look luxurious and have a drop length of 2.6 inches, they won’t lower your ears and weigh only 0.46 ounces. They are also 100% nickel and cadmium free.
Sold by Amazon
Clothes
SweatyRocks Women’s Satin Button Down Two Piece Pajama Set
Devoted Barbiecore fans are embracing the trend even when they sleep. This button-up satin pajama set is the perfect shade of pink for this summer trend. From a wedding party to lounging around the house, these pajamas are comfortable for any occasion.
Sold by Amazon
Verdusa Women’s Asymmetric Ruched Bodycon Dress
This bodycon dress is crafted with 95% polyester and 5% spandex, giving it a comfortable, slightly stretchy feel that falls above the knee. It features an asymmetrical wrap top with gathers and spaghetti straps with a v-neck, perfect for dinner, party or night out.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men’s Cotton Polo Shirt
Men are not exempt from the Barbiecore fashion trend. Pink is for everyone, and the hue of this polo shirt is classic for summer. It is made of 100% cotton in a soft pique waffle knit, has two buttons on the neckline and is machine washable. For the fit, it is designed to be relaxed and unrestricted in the chest area.
Sold by Amazon
HYRII Women’s One-Piece Zipper Swimsuit
With bright pink and neon yellow, this swimsuit is where 80s fashion meets sexy girl summer. The bottoms are high cut with a seamless design for added comfort. It also features a scooped back. It is made of 80% nylon and 20% spandex, which makes this swimsuit soft and stretchy.
Sold by Amazon
Yogalicious High Rise Biker Shorts
These biker shorts are straight out of the new Barbie movie. They’re high-rise for comfort and feature compression that gently hugs the midsection with a nine-inch inseam. In addition, they have two side pockets spacious enough for a phone. The material is soft, thick and resistant to squats.
Sold by Amazon
With its oversized fit and gorgeous shade of hot pink, this shirt is perfect for the summer trend. It features a button front closure and button cuffs on the sleeves. The fabric is a lustrous charmeuse made from 95% silk and designed with a lovely shirt tail hem.
Sold by Turn
LA Made Aida Racer Front Tank Top
Dress this tank top up with a hot pink blazer or throw it on with jeans for a casual look. It’s made with a ribbed jersey fabric that feels smooth against the skin. You can wear it long with its low hem or tucked into pants.
Sold by Turn
Add a few accessories with this romper, and it’s a complete Barbiecore outfit. With adjustable straps, it can be made to fit anyone, and it features a concealed back zipper for added style and convenience. This romper is designed with a lightweight crepe fabric that’s perfect for hot summer days, and it has a faux skirt overlay with a tie for added detail.
Sold by Turn
Shoes
For those who are serious about embracing the Barbiecore trend, these platform wedges are the perfect piece to complete any outfit. With two straps on the foot and an adjustable ankle strap with buckle closure, they will feel secure. These wedges are made with a matte satin upper for a bit of shine with a rubber sole.
Sold by Turn
Being comfortable is totally approved this summer, and these Fila trainers will ensure you’re looking stylish wherever you go. The material combines leather and faux leather with a sawtooth rubber sole. Everyone will love their unique design, which features a woven tab on the heel with a removable zippered coin pouch.
Sold by Turn
Dr. Scholls Women’s Original Slide Sandals
The iconic clog sandal and hot pink summer come together in these Dr. Scholls sandals. The soft fabric lining is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and the handcrafted wooden sole is made from natural beech wood. Additionally, other materials include chrome-free suede and responsibly sourced leather.
Sold by macy
Do you want to buy the best products at the best prices? Check Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Register here to receive the weekly BestReviews newsletter for helpful tips on new products and great deals.
Bre Richey written for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their buying decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.localsyr.com/reviews/br-reviews/fashion-accessories-br/everything-you-need-to-embrace-the-barbiecore-fashion-trend/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jokowi will officially close the ASEAN Para Games today August 6, 2022
- Could China invade Taiwan? August 6, 2022
- Woman Mortified By Bespoke Dress That Looks Nothing Like She Ordered August 6, 2022
- India is through to the final, secure a medal August 6, 2022
- Xi Jinping’s Hands Tied to Taiwan as China’s Economy Tumbles | World | New August 6, 2022