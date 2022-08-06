Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West With Yeezy Fashion Shots – Billboard





Kim Kardashian shows her support for ex-husband Kanye West with her family’s fashion choices. On Thursday, the Skims founder shared images of her and her two daughters — North and Chicago West — wearing chrome sunglasses from the rapper’s Yeezy collection in matching futuristic outfits. The 41-year-old is paired with North and Chi in the photos. The first image shows Kardashian holding a peace sign as Chicago holds the phone steady for the snap, while the second image features a solo shot of the SKKN mogul wearing visor-shaped sunglasses and an all-leather outfit . North and Chicago also get their own solo photos, which round out the gallery before a sweet shot of Chicago and North sharing a mother-daughter hug. Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ,” The Kardashians star captioned the photo. The photos come on the heels of West – who now goes by Ye – parting ways with another attorney in his divorce from Kardashian ahead of their December trial date. Los Angeles Judge Steve Cochran accepted a request by Samantha Spector to resign as West’s attorney on Friday (Aug. 5); she first asked to quit the case in May, citing an “irreconcilable rift” with Ye as the reason for leaving. As for the rapper’s fashion endeavors, Yeezy recently branched out to in-person stores. Yeezy Gap merchandise became available for fans to shop in person on July 21 at the Gap flagship store in Times Square, with additional locations planned in the future. Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga was also sold at Gap Times Square. Check out Kardashian’s new photos below.

