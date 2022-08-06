Walterboro Downtown Fashion Show hosts a call for models





By: Jessica O’Connor A model call will be held on September 10, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 215 East Washington Street in Walterboro for the December Walterboro Walk Fashion Show. Models between the ages of five and seventy wishing to participate in the fashion show are welcome to attend. The coordinator is also looking for three luxury cars to use in conjunction with the event. Photographers will be on hand to take pictures during the model call, and area designers and boutique owners are encouraged to come out and start picking out the models they’d like to use to showcase their wares at Walterboro. Walk. The fashion show is a passion project of area boutique and model/talent agency owner, Pasqua Nelson. Nelson has worked for the Colleton Arts Council for five years and has hosted a variety of fashion shows in and around Walterboro. Nelson hopes to put the area’s unique fashion and boutiques in the spotlight with Walterboro Walk, taking place Dec. 17, 2022 at Colleton County Farmers Market. Boutique owners provide clothing for the fashion show and in return receive striking images to use in their advertisements and social media posts. Models and photographers (who are welcome to attend and photograph at no cost) receive photos for their portfolios. Nelson’s intention is to create an event from which all who participate benefit. Children are especially welcome to participate in the model call. Nelson notes that she really enjoys seeing their reactions when dressed for an event. They ask if the public is really watching them, and I tell them oh yes, they are definitely watching you!, she laughs. Nelson believes that being involved in events like the fashion show builds self-confidence and helps develop a number of valuable life skills in young people. For more information on the upcoming Walterboro Walk or Model Call, contact Pasqua Nelson by phone at 843-510-3000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://walterborolive.com/stories/downtown-walterboro-fashion-show-hosts-model-call,41628 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

