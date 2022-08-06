



ABOVE YEARS, we’ve grown accustomed to top athletes branching out and extending their star power to endless entrepreneurial endeavors. This trajectory covers everything from media companies to sneaker empires and clothing lines. With a caution: may cause unintended happiness warning label and hype-approved smiling logo, lifestyle and apparel brand Jimmy Butlers BIGFACE is literally built around the pursuit of joy. Our first thing is and will always try to put a smile on everyone’s face, Butler said men’s health in an exclusive interview. For Butler, that currently stems from two of his greatest passions: coffee and tennis, the latter of which may come as a surprise given the career spanning six-time NBA All-Stars spanning more than a decade. From minimalist black and white patterns to sleek glass coffee jars, everything about BIGFACE’s visual presentation is not only stunningly modern, but intentionally unexpected. It’s no wonder BIGFACE touchpoints (including a pop-up at this year’s Miami Open) exude a cool optimism unique to a lifestyle brand at the intersection of sports, style, coffee and culture. One thing Butler made clear is the amount of time and quality that goes into every product offering. For now, the online store offers a limited series of unisex clothing and accessories intended for both everyday and sportswear. The collection includes embroidered dad hats in a range of colors and our pick, the BIGFACE Tennis Club kit: a white knit performance piqué polo shirt with matching woven shorts. Butler is excited about the upcoming colorful drops set to release throughout the year, and if the latest drops of BIGFACE merch tell us anything, it’s that the collection will sell out very quickly. Read more: Jimmy Butler’s training program BIGFACE has come a long way in a seemingly short period of time. This is partly thanks to Butler’s eagerness to build with experts in various fields, but also to his gifted storytelling abilities. One of BIGFACE’s first cafes, Ever Leonal Diaz’s COE-M-1A in El Salvador, was crowned winner of last year’s Cup of Excellence. I still have a lot to learn but this is where I started. I wanted the best coffee, said Butler men’s health in an exclusive interview. They said okay, look, let’s walk before we can crawl. And I said, I want to fly. The BIGFACE concept was born after a trip to the UK. Butler, as he describes him, a basketball player in a country where football is king stopped by a London cafe and struck up an unlikely conversation with customers waiting for his coffee to brew. Those three or four minutes led to a blossoming friendship and one of the brand’s missions exploring the unusual in common. More than the quality of the coffee, says Butler, there are unique stories that make the cups special. It makes sense that Butler continued to collaborate with famed New York-based ice cream brand Van Leeuwen to bring his passion for coffee and community building to a new vertical. The limited version BIGFACE Coffee Affogato The flavor is a play on the Italian dessert traditionally served as vanilla ice cream topped with a fresh espresso. The Van Leeuwens version features swirled sweet cream and cold infused ice cream, the latter made with BIGFACE’s single-origin ancient varietals exclusively from Ethiopia. From connecting over a shared dining experience to joining forces on the tennis court, BIGFACE is about creating moments that bring people together. Butler attended the BIGFACE x Van Leeuwen pop-up event at the Van Leeuwen store on Greenwich Street in Tribeca Zachery Remy Find a way to have something in common with everyone. Grab a cup of coffee or in this case Van Leewan’s fabulous affogato ice cream. Sit back and get to know each other, Butler said Men’s health. This is and always will be our goal. While the BIGFACE tennis collection is now sold out, you can still purchase a few merch pieces, as well as the special COE-M-1A roast and pint of BIGFACE Coffee Affogato. BIGFACE ICE CREAM-0001-BIGFACE ICE CREAM Credit: Courtesy of the retailer HAT BIGFACE-0003-BIGFACEDADHAT Credit: Courtesy of the retailer Credit: Courtesy of the retailer Credit: Courtesy of the retailer Sara Klausing is a style editor with over ten years of experience. Next posts at vogue and Google, Klausing specializes in forward-looking coverage at the intersection of fashion, culture and technology.

