Quality Road First Runs for the Cash in ‘Rising Star’ Fashion

Jace’s Road (c, 2, quality road–Out Post, per Silver Deputy), a $510,000 yearling Keeneland purchase in September, put on a show at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon en route to “TDN Rising Star” honors. The 7-5 favorite continued on the outside in third, showed up boldly under a confident drive while three wide on the turn for home and took off impressively to win as he pulled away from half a dozen lengths. Retained (Bayern) finished second. This is the 13th “rising star” for quality road. After having produced a filly by Loop this year, the dam of the winner was mated to quality road. 3rd-Ellis, $60,170, Msw8-6, 2yrs, 6f, 1:09.80, feet, 6 1/4 lengths.

JACE ROAD, c, 2, by quality road

1st Dam: Out Post (MSP, $203,690), by Silver Deputy

2nd Dam: Secret Wildcat, by Forest Wildcat

3rd Dam: Garden Secrets, by Time for a Change

Sales History: $510,000 Ylg ’21 KEESEP. Lifetime record: 1-1-0-0, $36,000. Click for it Chart Equibase.com Where Free Equineline.com catalog style pedigree.

O-West Point Thoroughbreds & Albaugh Family Stables LLC; B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY); T-Brad H. Cox.

