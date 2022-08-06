Cinema, fashion, polo and finance unite for the launch of Celebrating Life





ON July 30, 2022, at the legendary Bella Vista Polo Ranch in Santa Barbara, Celebrating Life (www.celebratinglife.la) made its extravagant debut with a flamboyant event, international guests and media. The innovative company creates global events and exclusive experiences, creating a kaleidoscopic way to unite business, entertainment, fashion, finance, music and sports. Award-winning producer, Valentina Castellani of Quinn Studios Entertainment (https://quinnstudiosentertainment.com/), Lan Trshirky of https://www.lantocapital.com/company.html and Gilles David of Pierre Cardin (https://pierrecardin. com/en/) came together to rethink business and created a blueprint for how to celebrate life, give back and connect worlds that have traditionally been separated. Cinema and entertainment are today the most impactful platform for conveying an idea, changing perspective, addressing people; Hollywood has acquired a very important space also in finance and business nowadays. When you bring these inventive minds together, the stage is set to think outside the box without limits and execute a grand vision. The new company will establish its base in Los Angeles and also in Davos in Switzerland, where, together with Lan Trshirky, they will create an innovative program at LAN Space, on the occasion of the World Economic Forum in January 2023. Celebrating Life with LAN Space will bring not only business and finance, but also film, entertainment, fashion and sports to the WEF for the first time. The Santa Barbara event brought together sports celebrities such as Terrell Owens, Byron Chamberlain and Angel McCoughtry, as well as Sony and Netflix executives, Hollywood producers and actors. During the press conference, Castellani and David announced a design collaboration with Terrell Owens for an exciting new sports collection. One of the highlights of the conference was the relaunch of iconic French designer Pierre Cardin in the United States. The new collection is still in production, but exquisite samples have been offered in the luxurious gift bags as a teaser. The Polo Game led by Francesco Mitrano, President of the Monte-Carlo Polo Federation, set the tone for the enchanted atmosphere of The Great Gatsby, followed by the Kiki Wang fashion show. DJLO provided music throughout the evening, and skate legend and artist Steve Olson presented his new paintings. Celebrating Life began its presence in the United States with a sponsorship of the 2022 ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The company has already set its sights on the next event at Villa Pierre Cardin in the iconic Palais Bulle since acquiring the rights to the estate located in Cannes. not

