Everything you need to embrace the Barbiecore fashion trend – NBC4 WCMH-TV

What is the Barbiecore fashion trend?

It’s a Barbie world, and I was just living in it. But thanks to the hot pink summer trend, anyone can be a Barbie girl. From the Valentino show to fashion week to social media, the Barbiecore fashion trend is taking over, as evidenced by the dominance of plastic hair clips and sky-high pink pumps. While the pink aesthetic has been around for a while, it’s no coincidence that this resurgence lines up with the next Barbie movie coming out in 2023. Whatever the reason, it looks like Barbiecore is here to stay. So if you’re ready to party with Barbie, here’s everything you need to embrace the Barbiecore fashion trend.

All about Barbiecore

The inspiration behind Barbiecore

Barbiecore is a fashion trend inspired by Mattel’s nostalgic Barbie doll. These are bubble gum pink, millennial pink, and most importantly, hot pink. The aesthetic also borrows elements from the 80s, including jelly shoes, dramatic earrings, bright colors and sky-high pumps. The timing isn’t coincidental either, as it took off while filming Barbie’s new live-action movie due out in 2023. So while Barbiecore has been a fashion trend for years, it’s definitely the it trend of summer 2022.

How to Wear the Barbiecore Trend

Hot pink accessories or nails: For a subtle aesthetic, choose accessories in this iconic hot pink. Geometric earingsa bag with chain straps or hot pink studs are a great introduction to the trend.

For a subtle aesthetic, choose accessories in this iconic hot pink. Geometric earingsa bag with chain straps or hot pink studs are a great introduction to the trend. Matching sets: The trendiest way to wear Barbiecore is with a matching hot pink ensemble, such as a blazer and pants or a tank top and skirt in matching shades.

The trendiest way to wear Barbiecore is with a matching hot pink ensemble, such as a blazer and pants or a tank top and skirt in matching shades. barbie disc: Shiny or holographic fabrics in pink tones are popular choices.

Shiny or holographic fabrics in pink tones are popular choices. Neon accents and prints: To look like you’ve just stepped out of the set of the new Barbie movie, mix in neon accents and prints, especially lime green or neon yellow.

Barbiecore essentials

Accessories

Gifiore Retro Heart Sunglasses

Pink, cat eyes and glitter are quintessential Barbiecore. The frame is made with eco-friendly and skin-friendly materials, and the lenses provide UV 400 protection for the eyes. Since these sunglasses are shatterproof, they are ideal for any event or vacation.

Sold by Amazon

Clip of Mariposa by Emi Jay

Accessories can make or break an outfit, and any pink aesthetic needs this jeweled hair clip. It’s crafted with acetate, has a hook-and-eye closure, and measures approximately four by two inches. The best part is the pinker rhinestone butterfly trim.

Sold by Turn

SoJourner Bags Holographic Waist Bag

Anything holographic and nightclub owned is Barbiecore approved. This fanny pack features a water resistant exterior, sturdy buckles with adjustable straps and premium zippers. While the large pocket is spacious enough for all smartphone sizes, there is an additional pocket in the front and a hidden pocket in the back.

Sold by Amazon

Kelmall Rectangular Geometric Dangle Earrings

These geometric rectangle earrings are made with a highly polished plated alloy and feature an embossed design. Although they look luxurious and have a drop length of 2.6 inches, they won’t lower your ears and weigh only 0.46 ounces. They are also 100% nickel and cadmium free.

Sold by Amazon

Clothes

SweatyRocks Women’s Satin Button Down Two Piece Pajama Set

Devoted Barbiecore fans are embracing the trend even when they sleep. This button-up satin pajama set is the perfect shade of pink for this summer trend. From a wedding party to lounging around the house, these pajamas are comfortable for any occasion.

Sold by Amazon

Verdusa Women’s Asymmetric Ruched Bodycon Dress

This bodycon dress is crafted with 95% polyester and 5% spandex, giving it a comfortable, slightly stretchy feel that falls above the knee. It features an asymmetrical wrap top with gathers and spaghetti straps with a v-neck, perfect for dinner, party or night out.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men’s Cotton Polo Shirt

Men are not exempt from the Barbiecore fashion trend. Pink is for everyone, and the hue of this polo shirt is classic for summer. It is made of 100% cotton in a soft pique waffle knit, has two buttons on the neckline and is machine washable. For the fit, it is designed to be relaxed and unrestricted in the chest area.

Sold by Amazon

HYRII Women’s One-Piece Zipper Swimsuit

With bright pink and neon yellow, this swimsuit is where 80s fashion meets sexy girl summer. The bottoms are high cut with a seamless design for added comfort. It also features a scooped back. It is made of 80% nylon and 20% spandex, which makes this swimsuit soft and stretchy.

Sold by Amazon

Yogalicious High Rise Biker Shorts

These biker shorts are straight out of the new Barbie movie. They’re high-rise for comfort and feature compression that gently hugs the midsection with a nine-inch inseam. In addition, they have two side pockets spacious enough for a phone. The material is soft, thick and resistant to squats.

Sold by Amazon

Top Retrofete Spout

With its oversized fit and gorgeous shade of hot pink, this shirt is perfect for the summer trend. It features a button front closure and button cuffs on the sleeves. The fabric is a lustrous charmeuse made from 95% silk and designed with a lovely shirt tail hem.

Sold by Turn

LA Made Aida Racer Front Tank Top

Dress this tank top up with a hot pink blazer or throw it on with jeans for a casual look. It’s made with a ribbed jersey fabric that feels smooth against the skin. You can wear it long with its low hem or tucked into pants.

Sold by Turn

Superdown Karen Wrap Romper

Add a few accessories with this romper, and it’s a complete Barbiecore outfit. With adjustable straps, it can be made to fit anyone, and it features a concealed back zipper for added style and convenience. This romper is designed with a lightweight crepe fabric that’s perfect for hot summer days, and it has a faux skirt overlay with a tie for added detail.

Sold by Turn

Shoes

Cale Varia Steve Madden

For those who are serious about embracing the Barbiecore trend, these platform wedges are the perfect piece to complete any outfit. With two straps on the foot and an adjustable ankle strap with buckle closure, they will feel secure. These wedges are made with a matte satin upper for a bit of shine with a rubber sole.

Sold by Turn

Fila Unit V2 Trainers

Being comfortable is totally approved this summer, and these Fila trainers will ensure you’re looking stylish wherever you go. The material combines leather and faux leather with a sawtooth rubber sole. Everyone will love their unique design, which features a woven tab on the heel with a removable zippered coin pouch.

Sold by Turn

Dr. Scholls Women’s Original Slide Sandals

The iconic clog sandal and hot pink summer come together in these Dr. Scholls sandals. The soft fabric lining is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and the handcrafted wooden sole is made from natural beech wood. Additionally, other materials include chrome-free suede and responsibly sourced leather.

Sold by macy

Do you want to buy the best products at the best prices? Check Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Register here to receive the weekly BestReviews newsletter for helpful tips on new products and great deals.

Bre Richey written for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their buying decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.