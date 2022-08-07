Global Online Fashion Platform Newchic Extends 2022 Fashion Contest Deadline





HONG KONG and ANGELS, August 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Newchic, an online fashion platform made up of brands that celebrate diversity, inclusion and creativity, announced today that it will extend the deadline for its 2022 #ArtYourPossibility competition by nine calendar days. for August 19, 2022 (TVP). The original deadline was August 10, 2022 (TVP). NEWCHIC FASHION CONTEST 2022 #ARTYOURPOSSIBILITY# Newchic has extended the deadline to ensure that no contestant loses their chance to enter the contest due to circumstances beyond their control. Entrants must submit portfolios consisting of six original illustrations related to one (or two) of the four competition themes, along with a description of the story and creative process behind the designs. (Applicants are allowed to submit work for a maximum of two themes.) “At Newchic, one of our main goals is to equip emerging designers with the resources to express their unique creativity,” said Mr. Zou, President of Newchic. “We are thrilled to showcase this talent on a global scale.” The #ArtYourPossibility 2022 contest aims to uplift emerging fashion designers around the world by giving them a platform to tell their unique stories and champion causes close to their hearts. The competition is centered around four themes based on the four CSR-conscious fashion brands acting as co-hosts of the competition: Selfsow, Koyye, Mensclo and Charmkpr. Each of these four brands focuses on a specific social mission in addition to supporting Newchic’s larger goal of promoting uniqueness, expression and multi-creativity. Selfsow celebrates women’s awareness and appreciation of their own beauty and their power to define their beauty through self-expression. Koyye creates designs that reflect the boldness of young street-culture enthusiasts who constantly push the boundaries of color and creativity to make a difference in the world. Mensclo emphasizes a “less is more” approach to design, using timeless, minimalist styles that can fit into any wardrobe. Finally, Charmkpr draws on the influence of global heritages and histories on menswear, highlighting the beauty of our united planet. The story continues Newchic has also adjusted other key contest dates to reflect the new deadline. After Bid Closing August 19, 2022 (PST), the public will have the chance to vote for their favorite submissions. Newchic will select the top eight finalists based on this vote and coordinate 1:1 interviews with the designers, which will take place on Zoom the weekend of August 20, 2022 (TVP). Then, the weekend of August 27, 2022 (PST), Newchic will host an Instagram Live where judges will review finalists’ designs in real-time and announce the top four winners based on a scoring system. The first four winners will each receive a cash prize of $1,500. There are still until to enter the contest. Sign up to find out more about participation and full contest details using the following link: www.newchic.com/designers2022 About NewChic Newchic is an online fashion platform made up of brands that celebrate diversity, inclusion and creativity. Founded in 2014, Newchic has grown rapidly globally, ranking among the top online shopping sites. Newchic offers a wide range of clothing, shoes, bags and accessories to help conscious customers pursue their style. Newchic has won customers’ recognition and trust in EuropeAmerica, the Middle Eastand South East Asia. Quote Show original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newchic-global-online-fashion-platform-extends-deadline-for-2022-fashion-contest-301601106.html SOURCENewchic Company Limited

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/newchic-global-online-fashion-platform-123500356.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos