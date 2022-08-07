Fashion
The talented 9-year-old went viral for some amazing fashion designs
While some creatives find their passion later in life, others find their calling at an early age. A Colorado elementary student named Kaia Aragon wowed the internet with her closet of handmade creations. She even received a sewing machine from Vera Wang! This talented 9-year-old girl has been making her own clothes since November 2021 and dreams of one day being a professional fashion designer.
Aragon shares her growing clothing collection on her instagram, where she poses in each of them. These custom creations range from glamorous dresses made from shimmering fabrics to casual tops to ensembles she can wear while working out. My inspiration comes from a different place for each design, Aragon tells My Modern Met. The only thing that stays the same is that I only use super soft and comfortable fabrics.
It turns out comfort is a huge motivator for Aragon, who was prompted to make her own clothes after being disappointed with the pre-existing selection for girls her age. I love making clothes because the fancy dresses in the little girls’ sections are too stiff and uncomfortable, she explains. With my own clothes, I can be super fashionable but also comfortable at the same time. So I can go to a tea party and then go scooter to the park and not have to change first.
Although Aragon has done many outfits, her current favorite is a pale pink dress with an opalescent sheen and a subtle design at the hem. My favorite outfit I [have] made is a white satin dress that I made with fabric that I painted by hand, explains Aragon.
Follow Aragon on instagram to keep up to date with her fashion journey.
Kaia Aragon, 9, based in Colorado, creates incredible clothes by hand.
She has been making her own clothes since November 2021.
She was inspired to start creating her own outfits that are beautiful and comfortable.
She enjoys making clothes because it’s fun and hopes to continue doing so in the future.
Kaia Aragon: instagram
My Modern Met has granted permission to feature photos by Kaia Aragon.
