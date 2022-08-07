EMILY PRESCOTT: Anna Morrissey unveils an “Oh No” slip dress for her fashion label

She is a descendant of the painter Lucian Freud, her father is an actor and her mother a novelist, so it’s no wonder that Anna Morrissey has no shortage of creative genes.

The daughter of David Morrissey and Esther Freud has debuted a revealing slip dress she designed for her fashion brand Tummy Ache.

Anna, 24, describes the 120 Oh No nightslip as an ironic expression of how I think women are often portrayed in society as starving and broken hearted Oh no my heart is broken my butt is showing and you are wrong about me giving an F***.

I wonder what his psychoanalyst ancestor Sigmund would think of his Freudian slip?

Anna Morrissey posted this image showing a nightgown she designed for her fashion brand Tummy Ache

Anna is the daughter of actor David Morrissey and novelist Esther Freud, pictured together at a film premiere

No island of love in fact

Romcom maestro Richard Curtis and his wife Emma Freud recorded a message that aired during the Love Island finale thanking the contestants for months of wonderful entertainment.

But disaster struck when the couple, who are big fans of the reality series, tried to tune in to see the winners crowned.

The Love Actually writer and his family ran into technical issues while vacationing in Italy and missed seeing Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti raise the $50,000 prize.

Scarlett Curtis, daughter of Richard Curtis and Emma Freud, said their family missed the Love Island finale due to technical issues on vacation

We couldn’t figure out how to stream Love Island while on vacation, daughter Scarlett reveals. I threw a fit.

After watching the show only to miss the finale, Scarlett says: I cried and said 57 hours for NOTHING!

They would have a better chance of showing it in Notting Hill!