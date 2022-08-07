See the dress she married Luis Ruelas in – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: SplashNews Therese Giudice celebrate the big day in the prettiest dress imaginable! The The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white dress with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to get married Luis Ruelas on Saturday, August 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey. More about Therese Giudice She paired the low-cut number with a pair of sheer white opera gloves and a spectacular diamond-covered crown. Her glam was on point too, with glowing skin and cascading wavy hair extensions that also held her white veil in place. Handsome groom Luis paired off in white, rocking a light colored blazer with black trousers. The wedding took place in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Teresa Giudice & Family — PICS Teresa and Luis got engaged on October 19 at Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. People first reported the big news, while sharing details about Luis’ romantic proposal to the The Real Housewives of New Jersey star. Luis would have popped the question in one of the grandest and most romantic ways possible, complete with a Marry Me sign plus sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and fireworks. A source described the proposal as absolutely exquisite for the outlet. They added, Teresa was completely surprised. Related link Related: Teresa Giudices Fiance Luis Ruelas Video Controversy: Everything You Need to Know Therese’s daughters Family20, gabriel17 years, Milania15, and audriana12 were especially happy for their mom and her new boyfriend, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife in October 2021. The girls are very happy for Teresa and Louie, the source shared. They have always got on well with him and he treats them as his own while respecting their love for [their father] Joe. The source added that Luis knew it was important to seek approval from Teresas’ daughters, and so had a conversation with them to which they gave their blessing. They are very, very happy that their mother has found love and happiness again. Two months after Teresa finalized her divorce in September 2020, her romance with Luis resurfaced. Teresa actually introduced it to her Instagram followers in November 2020, when she wrote, Excited to reveal my new boyfriend.

