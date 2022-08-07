Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas married: wedding dress, details of the ceremony





Take out the sprinkled cookies Therese Giudice and Luis Louie Ruelas married! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and co-founder of Digital Media Solutions tied the knot on Saturday, August 6, after nearly two years of dating. The couple exchanged vows in East Brunswick, New Jersey at Park Chateau Estates & Garden, surrounded by family, friends and fellow Bravo celebrities. RHONJ star Dolores Catania and The Real Housewives of New YorkAND Singer Ramona were just a few of the few famous faces who helped celebrate the newlyweds. Daughters of Therese Family21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16 and Audriana, 13, looked lovely in pale pink dresses as they stood alongside their mother on her big day. [Its] going to be a great deal, Luis has already said Way of life, while gushing over wedding plans. All affected children. His four daughters. My two sons. Training the dogs to walk down the aisle, he continued. The couple ran into problems after Ramona’s accident intimate details leaked of the wedding while showing her invitation online in June 2022, laying out the date, venue, guest list and gift registry. Group of photographers/MEGA I just have the most exotic, the most glamorous wedding invitation I’ve ever received in my life and believe me I get a lot, she said in the video. However, Teresa realized it was an honest mistake and immediately called her colleague Bravolebrity about the Instagram video. I called her and said please take it down, she said. She said Yeah, I’m sorry. I was so excited that this was the best invitation I’ve ever received, and I’m invited to a lot of weddings, she continued. And I was like, that’s no problem, it’s fine, just take it off. Besides the invitational crash, Teresa and Luis continued to be blissfully in love, leading up to their nuptials. The two have taken many vacations, one in particular for Luis’ extravagant birthday party. The New York Times The best-selling author and New Jersey native took a romantic trip to the Turks and Caicos while soaking up the sun and indulging in delicious meals. You have no idea how you changed my life, Teresa captioned a photo from a dinner party during their April 2022 vacation. You showed my daughters what true love is, you feed my soul, make me feel beautiful and adored, I’m so grateful to the universe for bringing us together, she continued. Their romance started at the very end of summer 2020, a source said In touch in November 2020. They met on the Jersey Shore while Teresa was out walking with a friend when she randomly ran into her husband, and they exchanged numbers after their organic encounter. The relationship is new and they are taking things very slowly, the insider continued. They met very recently as children.

