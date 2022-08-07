Fashion
Vinicius talks Super Cup, Ancelotti, UCL, Flamengo, fashion and Real Madrid dreams
A UEFA Champions League final goalscorer in previous seasons, Vinicius Jr has said he wants to win five or six Champions League titles with Real Madrid and wants to be as influential as some of the best players who have played for the team.
Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s UEFA Super Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt, the young striker said: I admire the players who have achieved so much at this club, the biggest in the world, he was quoted as saying by MARK.
Of course, I want to keep winning here and playing long to win as much as them. Win five or six Champions Leagues and be as influential as some of the best players who have worn the Madrid shirt, he added.
Asked about his favorite Real Madrid career moment, the 22-year-old insisted on the second leg of last season’s Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.
The game against City at the Bernabu, he joked.
Within two minutes Rodrygo came on and scored two goals that took us to the final. The most important moment of the competition, I think, was that one.
It was a very important moment for us, for me, for the whole team. After a great season, it had to end with a victory in the final. I always say that I have about 15 years left in my career and I don’t know when the next one will be final.
That’s why I had to make the most of it. Scoring the winning goal was a unique feeling. There is not much to say, to write, to talk about how we feel. Only people who have experienced it, who have experienced football as we experienced it last season, know how important it is and how happy it makes yousaid the young man.
Talking about Real Madrid’s mentality and how the season went last season, he added,
It’s in the DNA of this club and this jersey: always out for the big games, players who know how to manage these days. That was key last season. Some games were emotional roller coasters where everything seemed to go our way.
The arrival of Carlo Ancelottis in June last year had a huge impact on Vinicius’ career so much so that he enjoyed the best scoring season of his entire career, having netted 22 times.
He [Ancelotti] knew how to get the best out of us. He is very nice and treats us like his children. It gives us peace of mind and confidence. And then there’s his excellent prep work for the games.
Additionally, speaking candidly about Flamingo and his love for the NBA, he expressed how deep the connection he had with the two was.
I’ve been a Flamengo fan since I was little. I went to the Maracana recently and when the fans saw I was there they started chanting my name. It was very important for me because my heart belongs to the club which allowed me to be in Madrid now, he explained.
I love the NBA and I always see how players get to games. I’m also a fan of Lewis Hamilton. Alaba and Camavinga share this passion. Camavinga paraded on the last Balenciaga catwalk.
Finally, when asked about the preparations for the Super Cup final, the 22-year-old said the players will do everything in their power to bring home the title.
It is very important to try to win as many matches as possible, especially if you want to win in such important competitions as the Super Cup. We will do our best to make the first jewel that appears in the season, he concluded.
