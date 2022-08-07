Fashion
Amazing Mens Fours add cash to women’s gold in Lawn Bowls-Sports News, Firstpost
The Indian bowls team reached the men’s Fours final with a stunning upset against England on Friday night, but lost the final to Northern Ireland 5-18.
The Indian men’s bowling team pose with the silver medal in Birmingham on Saturday. Twitter/IOA
Leamington Spa: The quartet of Indian men made up of Navneet Singh, a qualified pilot on the threshold of a job; a physical education teacher, Chandan Kumar Singh and two Jharkhand policemen Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur brought India their second lawn bowls medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
They reached the Mens Fours final with a stunning upset against England on Friday night, but lost the final to Northern Ireland 5-18.
Commonwealth Games: Indian schedule, results, medal tally
The history of the men’s team is as fascinating as that of the women. Rookie Navneet skipped a job interview for an upcoming Air India pilot for the Games. Sunil Bahadur, now Jharkhand Police Deputy Inspector, said it was because of the sport that he got the promotions, and Dinesh, also from Ranchi, is also looking forward to the same.
Chandan was almost moved as he said, I dedicate this medal to my grandfather who was a freedom fighter and he fought the British. For me, coming here and beating England in England and winning a medal makes me so happy.
The Indian men beat Fiji 14-11, beat the Cook Islands 20-10 but lost to England 11-20 in their last league game. By finishing second in their group, India qualified for the quarter-finals where they beat Canada 14-10 in a close battle.
Then came the semi-finals, which were once against England, but this time the Indians edged the hosts 13-12. Chandan had a miracle shot as India led 10-12 after 14 ends (rounds) and stunned England 13-12 with three points in the final end. This final end saw Chandan’s incredible shot ensure India had three balls closest to the pallina (the yellow one) for the three India needed to secure an unlikely victory.
As Lawn Bowl explained, this is akin to a last-ball six in cricket with six runs needed to win.
In the final, India couldn’t produce the same magic but entering the final ensured them a silver medal. Our game was over today, said Navneet, who will resume his job search or perhaps request a new date for his Air India interview.
He said: My interview was scheduled for August 7th but I skipped it because I was coming to CWG and now I’m thrilled to have a medal for sacrificing that.
Earlier in the week, the Fours women’s team won a sensational gold medal against some of the top nations at the Lawn Bowls. The team consisted of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia.
Very interesting is Pinki, who is a physical education teacher at Delhi Public School, where Navneet Singh was a student. Navneet, delighted with his medal, said: “I used to play cricket and other sports, then Pinki Maam, who was the teacher at our school, DPS, suggested bowls to me. I tried it and I like it. It was great because people from 9 to 90 can play it. Slowly I started to practice this sport and I played my first national championships in 2011.
Pinki, who was there with the men’s team, said: “It’s great that she and Navneet are both from the same school and that we can win a medal each.
Navneet added: For us, the federation is like a family. Everyone supports everyone. We were so happy when the women’s team won and now they are happy for us.
As Navneet made his CWG debut, Sunil Bahadur, Chandan Kumar and Dinesh Kumar represented India in their fourth CWG.
Dinesh said, “Over the last four games, we’ve come very close to missing medals by one or two points in crucial games. This time we managed to overcome that and get a medal. The victory against England in the semi-finals was crucial and thrilling. We are all so happy to have been able to get a medal after so many attempts.
Team manager Anju Luthra, who the men’s team also jokingly called the mum of the whole team, summed it up by saying: These two medals were much needed. We have very Bowling Greens. Now we hope to get more support and installs.
Click here for our full coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news, India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.
