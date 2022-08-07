



Fashion designer work is rare in BitLife. It doesn’t appear on the Occupation page too often, which can be frustrating if you want your character to follow this career path. There’s quite a bit of preparation you’ll need to do before trying to get through this, and this will ensure that your character has the best chance of being accepted for the role. This guide explains how to become a fashion designer in BitLife. How to get the fashion designer job The fashion designer job is similar to almost every career in BitLife. It will be available for your character if you can find it on the Occupation page. This is randomly generated. If you don’t see it, we recommend that you close the application, quit it completely and restart it on your smartphone. When you restart the app and return to the Profession page, a new assortment of jobs will be available. This ensures that you don’t waste a year of your character’s precious life looking for it. Related: How to Complete the Fatal Fashionista Challenge in BitLife Screenshot by Gamepur Before you worry about trying to get that job, make sure your character is attending college. A college degree is recommended for the career, and the best you can apply for is a graphic design major. Similar to other majors in college, your character will have to go through four years before graduating. It doesn’t hurt to increase your character’s Smart Skill before they reach that point, which you can do by showing them around the library, reading books, or applying themselves to their school learning. early. The smart stat will steadily increase as you read or use the memory game between each year. Once your character has earned a degree in graphic design, the last thing you need to do is find a job. It will be available under Jr. Fashion Designer. You’ll have to start here and work your way up this career ladder before you become a full fledged fashion designer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamepur.com/guides/how-to-become-a-fashion-designer-in-bitlife The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

