Queen Letizia dazzles in a side-slit dress for a rare family outing



















06 August 2022 – 12:31 BST



Tania Leslau

Spain’s Queen Letizia wowed in a Mango floral midi dress as she enjoyed a family dinner at Ola de Mar restaurant in Palma de Mallorca

From the high street to the high end, Queen Letizia of Spain knows how to put together a clothing hit. The 49-year-old never fails to look anything less than perfection and her latest look is a testament to her styling abilities. READ: Queen Letizia’s daughter Princess Leonor wears white mini dress in family photos Queen Letizia enjoyed a family dinner at Ola de Mar restaurant in Palma de Mallorca wearing a summer outfit Mango dress. Featuring a midi length, cutout details, black and white floral print, sleeveless silhouette and cinched waist, the dress, which costs £49.99, is an affordable yet whimsical addition to the royal’s holiday wardrobe. Loading player… WATCH: Contents of Queen Letizia’s purse revealed as she suffers from major mistake She completed her evening aesthetic with a pair of flat black sandals and clutched a pink and white woven clutch – adding a feminine pop of color to her monochromatic ensemble. MORE: HELLO! celebrates Princess Diana with a new collection of t-shirts According to, the royal was not without her usual diamond dusting. She wore her dark tresses pulled back into a sleek ponytail to reveal a pair of black diamond earrings from Tous Jewelery, infusing her outfit with a bit of Hollywood glamour. Queen Letizia looked stunning in bloom Fans online gushed over the high street concoction and wrote their positive thoughts about the look online. “Stunning!” one user said, while another commented, “Another beautiful dress, looks really good.” A third added: “I love Mango, my favorite brand.” The royal rocked the Mango dress If you couldn’t agree more – and we can’t blame you – then why not treat yourself to the royal’s radiant gown this summer? Side slit dress, £49.99, Mango BUY NOW For maximum elegance, put on black mules with heels and accessorize them with golden jewelry for a romantic and contemporary outfit. Queen Letizia recently attended an evening reception at the Balearic Society and onlookers wowed in a vibrant, flowing off-the-shoulder red-orange dress with a dramatic thigh-high slit and towering high-heeled espadrilles. SEE: Kate Middleton’s favorite swimwear styles: From M&S to Melissa Odabash The number has garnered great attention from fans online – who have praised Spanish royalty for the endless supply of beautiful sartorial looks. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

