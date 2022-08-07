Amazon Freedom Sale offers designer shoes for men: best deals under Rs. 3,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022 is live now. It’s that time of year when discounted prices are in effect throughout the website. Massive discounts are on offer across all categories, and today we’ve got men’s shoes from the top brands for you. This list offers a variety of products ranging from Rs. 3000 to 900. The discounts are amazing and serve as the perfect temptation to buy more. Make sure you choose well in order to invest your money wisely. Take a look at this list to grab the best deals.

Best deals on men’s shoes at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022

1. Adidas Runesy M Mens Running Shoe

This classic running shoe from Adidas is all you need to keep up with intense outdoor activities. It is incredibly comfortable and can be used for a long time. The upper part is made of light, thin and breathable synthetic mesh. Rubber soles are used in these shoes which makes them all the more relaxing for the feet and prevents chafing. Try to get this super cool pair of shoes at incredible prices with the current Independence Day sale.

Price Rs.3,999

Deal price Rs.2,200

2. Woodland Mens Gc 1868115 Leather Sneakers

Woodland brings you these great leather trainers that feel great and keep you on top of your game. The leather material is durable and gives a cool and unique look. You can use these sneakers for outdoor adventures, casual gatherings, and more. The lace-up closure helps you keep your feet stable. You can expect a comfortable and firm grip with the rubber soles. This surprisingly expensive pair of shoes can now be purchased at discounted prices with the Great Freedom Festival Live Sale, 2022.

Price Rs.3,795

Deal price Rs.2,580

3. Vertigo Men’s Lotto Running Shoes

Lotto is a popular brand specializing in the range of sports shoes. This is one of those lightweight running shoes. It is designed with a lightweight mesh material that wicks away moisture and breathes. With the lace-up closure, you can adjust the feet according to your needs and get ready for your sprint.

Price Rs.2,499

Case Price Rs.799

4. Allen Cooper 1156 Men’s Safety Shoe

This shoe from Allen Cooper is designed to keep your feet safe while hiking, climbing, or anything else that might be a little rough on your feet. The shoes come with a breathable fabric lining that prevents the feet from sweating. Its steel toe makes the shoe ready to support considerable weight. To keep feet firm and protected there is a dual density PU sole. Oil and acid resistant, the shoes are suitable for rough and tough activities. Although the pair is very expensive, it can be expected to be purchased at a discounted rate at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Price Rs.2,425

Case Price Rs.1,328

5. Reebok Men’s Comfort-Infused Running Shoe

This running shoe from Reebok is ideal for athletes and people who love to run. Its comforting design, rubber sole and slip-on style make it a perfect choice for long hours of running. The synthetic upper is lightweight and keeps your feet firm. There is a raised heel attached to the shoe which makes it easy on the feet. Fortunately, this pair of shoes is available at half price due to the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

Price Rs. 3999

Case Price Rs. 1499

6. BATA Boss-Grip Men’s Uniform Dress Shoes

Bata is a renowned brand known for its premium quality footwear and versatile range. When you are looking for a formal piece that goes with all your outfits and adds nothing but class to your look, then this uniform dress shoe is what you need. Available in all sizes, this is a must-have pair that every man must have. The medium width of the shoe makes it one of the most preferred pairs. With the lace-up closure, you can adjust the shoe in the most appropriate way.

Price Rs. 889

Case Price Rs. 899

7. Crocs Bayaband Unisex-Adult Clogs

When looking for the perfect shoes for the rainy season, this is everyone’s first choice. It is a must-have shoe in your collection, because investing in it can be a wise decision. These crocs are incredibly light and super comfortable. With the heel straps, you can get a more secure fit to keep your feet firm and relaxed. Its flexible material makes it a great option for travel and adventure sports. Available in multiple colors and designs, this is one of the most versatile pair for men who like to experiment with new things.

Price Rs.3,495

Case Price Rs. 1,771

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022 is ongoing and a wide range of products are on offer. If you are looking for designer shoes, this list contains the best offers mentioned. Check them out, and we’re sure it’ll be hard to stop you buying. Grab as many products as you can because the season sale will end soon and the products will become expensive again.

