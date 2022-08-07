Stormi Webster matched a small handbag to her sparkly dress See Photo





Stormi Webster is a very stylish toddler. A few weeks after sporting an Ulta shopping cut that featured a small Prada bag, the toddler had another memorable accessory moment. And this time, it’s possible that Stormi put the whole look together herself. Stormi was spotted with mom Kylie Jenner on Friday, August 5. While mum certainly looked fashionable in her blue coat, Stormi was equally stylish, matching a small handbag to her dress. Holding mom’s hand (safety first), Stormi walked out of a building in a sparkly dress. The adorable cut seemed to include hints of pink, and she paired the dress with an equally mesmerizing tote. Her Stormi-sized purse was a similar silver hue. The accessories didn’t stop there, as Stormi added a pair of sunglasses and white shoes with white socks. CG pictures While Kylie has obviously dressed Stormi in the past, this London look could have been Stormi’s idea entirely. As Kylie recently revealed in an Instagram Story post, her daughter prefers to dress up now. Sharing some throwback photos of Stormi’s fits, Kylie wroteShe won’t let me dress her anymore.” Kylie and Stormi enjoyed the London adventure. Earlier this week, Kylie visited Harrods to check out the Kylie Skin and Beauty products attach. She was joined by Stormiwho also had the chance to do some shopping. We’ll have to stay tuned to see what Stormi dons next, but she certainly looks adorable in whatever she wears. It’s unclear if Stormi intends to pursue a future in fashion or if she’s even interested in style, but she wouldn’t be the only one Kardashian Jenner follow in the footsteps of a family member. North West got into makeup and just gave mom Kim Kardashian a Minions makeover. Here’s hoping Stormi and North team up for something epic in the future.

