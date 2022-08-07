Marvel Launches Infinity Gems Collection With Custom Glove

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) can’t forget the devastation the Mad Titan, Thanos, wreaked on the Universe with the power of the six Infinity Stones. Inspired by their incredible popularity, Marvel, in partnership with East Continental Gems, launched the Infinity Gemstone Collection.

The collection was unveiled at the Marvel booth at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022. The Infinity Gems Collection comes with a gauntlet designed like the Infinity gauntlet that Thanos wears to hold the powerful stones, in the films of the MCU franchise.

MCU fans are well aware that there are six Infinity Stones in Marvel comics and the MCU – Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power, and Soul.

Each of the stones has a unique power that predates the universe. For example, the wielder of the Time Stone can manipulate time itself, while the wielder of the Space Stone gains the power of omnipresence regardless of the laws of the universe.

Obviously, neither the real-world gems nor the collectible gauntlet grants the wearer the fantastical powers that Thanos has displayed.

What to Know About Marvel’s Infinity Gems Collection

The six real gemstones in the collection

The real gemstones that Marvel launched with East Continental Gems come from all over the world.

The Time Stone in the collection is an emerald from Colombia while the Space Stone is a sapphire from Madagascar.

The Reality Stone and the Power Stone are oval in shape. While the former is a natural Mozambican ruby, the latter is a natural amethyst.

A cushion-shaped spessartite is presented as the stone of the soul and the “rectangular brilliant-cut yellow diamond of high clarity and intense color” is the stone of the spirit.

The Power Stone, Soul Stone and Mind Stone weigh over 35 carats. The Space Stone is over 30 carats and the Time Stone is 23 carats. At just over 15 carats, the Reality Stone is the lightest of the six in the collection.

“One of Marvel’s Most Valuable Collectibles”

Marvel calls the Infinity Gems Collection one of its “rarest collectibles.” The six stones combined weigh over 150 carats and their total estimated value is over $25 million.

Marvel therefore notes that “the collection is poised to become one of Marvel’s most treasured collectibles.”

Gentle Giant Ltd., a manufacturer of premium collectible toys, is the designer of the Infinity Gauntlet which contains the real gems.

(Main and featured image credit: East Continental Gems/@eastcontinentalgems/Instagram)