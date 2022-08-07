Fashion
Old Navy UltraLite Bolero Cardigan Sweater I Editor Review
If you’ve ever stumbled across my reviews, you know I’m a huge athleisure fan. Few things make me happier than a pair of sleek, functional leggings or an easy-to-wear bodysuit, and I’m *always* on the lookout for new, comfy additions to my wardrobe. So when I noticed the Old Navy UltraLite Long Sleeve Rib Knit Bolero Cardigan Sweater ($25) showing up in the brand’s new arrivals section, I was intrigued, to say the least. say. To be completely honest, this bolero sweater seemed like a risk to me. The cropped style reminded me of the cropped styles I wore in college (which made me shiver), but I loved how it looked on the model: chic and modern. I added it to my cart in my usual size, medium, in a pale blue shade dubbed “Silver Sage”. My honest thoughts, ahead.
What I like about this bolero sweater
It’s made from 62% polyester, 33% rayon, and 5% spandex, a trio of materials that’s both soft and stretchy. It’s perfect to throw on when you need a little something extra to keep your arms warm or to take with you when you’re not sure you’re cold. I gave it a try for a flight and decided it was great for traveling. It took up almost no space in my carry-on and packed up when my arms got goosebumps on my intensely air-conditioned flight.
What is worth noting
I’m obsessed with the comfort of this bolero sweater. If you are entirely new to the silhouette, this is a super cropped jacket. But having experienced this one, I’d say it’s more accurately described as a shrug, as it’s more relaxed than structured, reminiscent of a lightweight cardigan.
As of this writing, this sweater has no ratings below four stars, which doesn’t really surprise me since it’s so comfortable. However, one thing to note is that the sleeves are a bit longer than I expected, but I realized that was to make sure the thumbhole cuffs fit comfortably.
Who is this bolero sweater for?
This bolero sweater is a stylish and functional option to throw on when you want to keep your arms warm without committing to an extra heavy layer.
- This bolero sweater is available in three colors in total.
- It is available in sizes XS4X.
- To keep it in pristine condition, machine wash cold and tumble dry low.
Evaluation:
Image source: POPSUGAR Photography / Marisa Petrarca
UltraLite Rib Knit Long Sleeve Bolero Cardigan Old Navy
Buy now
Sources
2/ https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/old-navy-ultralite-bolero-cardigan-sweater-editor-review-48910104
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
