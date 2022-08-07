Teresa Giudice wears a white mesh dress for the rehearsal dinner





Teresa Giudice is a radiant bride-to-be! The Real Housewives of New Jersey The actor shone in a plunging white mesh dress while celebrating his upcoming nuptials alongside friends and family at his rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 5. Teresa upped the glamor while celebrating her nuptials with fiancé Luis Louie Ruelas, as captured in several snapshots posted to Instagram by a colleague RHONJ Married Jennifer Aydin. While Louie looked beautiful in a navy button-down shirt, the mother-of-four stunned in a flirty long dress, which featured a sultry neckline and sheer skirt with a high slit. To complete the stylish ensemble, Teresa added a pair of shiny white strappy heels, a dazzling lariat necklace and a stack of silver bracelets on one wrist. She completed the look by wearing her hair in long, loose waves parted in the middle and rocked a gorgeous glam that highlighted her natural bridal glow. So happy to celebrate you@teresagiudice@louiearuelasJennifer captioned a photo, also adding a hashtag that read LouResa.

