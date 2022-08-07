Prada takes on Beijing with a star-studded repeat show





BEIJING All the stars aligned for Prada. Echoing original Milan shows featuring celebrities such as Hunter Schafer and Kyle MacLachlan, the Beijing rehearsal of Pradas men and women to fall The 2022 collections surprised some of the hottest Chinese movie stars in the industry. No more WWD A total of nine well-known Chinese actors and actresses took part in the show. Liao Fan, winner of the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the 64th Berlin International Film Festival; Kara Wai Ying Hong, three-time winner of the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actress; Bai Yufan and Rayzha Alimjan, stars of popular TV series Mining Town; Guo Keyu, the actress-turned-reality TV star; Huang Jue, an art house favorite; and Huang Miyi, actress of the popular TV drama The Bad Kids; and Prada ambassadors Chun Xia and Li Yifeng added star power to the runway. Supermodels Du Juan, Ju Xiaowen and Cici Xiang, male supermodels Jin Dachuan and Zhao Lei also paraded. Over 400 guests, including Prada Ambassador Cai Xukun, director Jia Zhangke, artist Cao Fei and architect Yung Ho Chang, attended the event. The show took place at Prince Juns Mansion, a royal compound that was once the residence of Prince Jun in the Qing Dynasty. The reconstructed show featured 51 looks with slightly tweaked styling and a few added pieces. The event was streamed live on social media platforms Weibo, Douyin and Tencent Video, garnering over 92.7 million views. Prada worked with AMO to transform the space. Geometric lighting systems and industrial non-slip metal flooring add a modern touch to the old red-brick palace and its rear garden. Prince Jun Mansion. – Credit: Courtesy Courtesy In the eyes of Yihan Chace Zhus, the frontman and DJ of popular alternative rock band Mandarin, elements of juxtaposition from the Depeche Modes soundtrack further transformed the space. The electronic elements go with the angular edges found in clothing, he told WWD after the show. The story continues The music and much of the design reminds me Robert Longons works and the Pictures Generation as a whole, the vibe is pure New York in the 80s, said Philip Tinari, director of the Center for Contemporary Art at UCCA. For Mia Kong, the Shanghai-based influencer and stylist, casting made the day. She was able to let out her inner fangirl when she saw Liao Fan marching down the runway. The casting showed the intellectual side of Chinathe celebrity scene, Kong said. The casting is unexpected but makes sense, adding a new sense of whimsy to the clothes, added Chinese designer Xander Zhou. After the show, guests were ushered into the back garden, a Chinese-style villa full of gazebos and hallways built atop serene fish ponds. Bathed in pink Pradas fluorescent lighting, they snacked on Prada embossed ice cream and Peking rice rolls while enjoying the lush scenery. I think this is the first industry gathering for many people in a long time, Zhou said. In times like this, we need a chance to find ourselves in real life. The Pradas Beijing event came at a time when the capital was still maintaining strict COVID-19 related regulations to stay in line with the zero momentum policy. Bars and concert halls remain closed, while regular testing is needed for people to enter public places. Prada became the first luxury brand to organize a physical fashion show in China This year. According to local industry insiders, Louis Vuitton may be the only other brand intending to produce a fashion show in the country this year. Best of WWD Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebookand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

