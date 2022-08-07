5 Indian cricketers who got into politics

Many cricketers enter politics after establishing their worth on the field with the aim of improving the country. They attempt to influence others and bring about social change using their social notoriety.

Politics in India is an exciting career, much like cricket. Only a few cricketers have succeeded in politics, despite the fact that many have gone through it for their second innings.

The following list includes five Indian cricketers who entered politics:

1. Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, one of cricket’s greatest off-spinners in history, has a long list of accomplishments. He was a vital member of Team India’s World T20 2007 and 2011 World Cupwinning teams and contributed significantly to many memorable victories for India.

After a successful career in which he racked up over 700 international dismissals across all formats, Harbhajan finally ventured into the complex world of politics.

Harbhajan sworn in as Aam Admi partyrepresentative to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, July 18. (PAA). The former cricketer said that in the coming days he wants to help the people of Punjab and the country.

2. Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, who entered politics in 2019 with the Lok Sabha elections, has already made a name for himself.

At the East Delhi headquarters, he ran for the Lok Sabha against Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress and Atishi Marlena of AAP. The former Indian opener defeated his rivals easily and won the poll by over 7 lakh votes.

Gambhir is now a passionate spokesperson for the ruling Bhartiya Janata party. He frequently engages in verbal fights and physical confrontations with political opponents.

3. Mohammad Azharuddin

Azharuddin is one of India’s finest batsmen, despite many people linking him to the match-fixing controversy. In international cricket, he scored over 15,000 runs for the Indian team.

Azharuddin remained out of public view for about ten years after the historic match-fixing incident before resurfacing to serve the people as a legislator.

He started his political career in 2009 and ran for Indian National Congress in Lok Sabha elections from Moradabad. Azharuddin also served as the incumbent Chairman of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

4. Kirti Azad

Kirti Azad, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, comes from a political family. His father, Congressman Bhagwat Jha Azad, had been the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Before entering politics, Azad, who played for India in 25 ODIs and seven Tests, tried his hand at broadcasting. The former cricketer joined the BJP and served the party for over 20 years, securing the Darbhanga seat in Bihar.

He however attacked senior party official Arun Jaitley for alleged irregularities and corruption within the Delhi and District Cricket Association which resulted in his expulsion from the organization. Before joining TMC ahead of five-state legislative elections in 2022, he joined Congress in 2019.

5. Manoj Tiwary

One of the few current cricketers to enter politics is the prolific goalscorer in National cricket. In 2021, the veteran Bengali politician joined the All India Trinamool Congress.

In Shibpur constituency, Manoj Tiwary ran for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in 2021. He was chosen as Minister of State for Sports and Youth after winning the elections.

Manoj competed for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy despite being extremely busy with political duties. In five games, the right-handed hitter scored 433 runs at an average of 43.30, including two centuries and a similar number over fifty runs.