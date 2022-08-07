Fashion
Customer horrified after dress she bought online arrives in the post
We all understand the feeling of splurging on a huge collection of clothes when shopping online only to have things look a little different than you expected.
A Tiktoker that bears the username @delivia_26 shared her horror after the expensive dress she bought online finally arrived on her doorstep.
The video initially shows a gorgeous gold-embellished maxi dress that looks almost seamless, except for a few ruffles and patterns. As the video zooms in on this dress, a voiceover says, “that’s what I wanted.”
But as the video puts on the dress she received, audiences can see it’s anything but. It’s hot pink, oversized, and almost looks like a cheap Princess Peach costume that would be lucky to see the light of day. As she models it, the voiceover sobs, “and that’s what I got!”
In the caption of the video, the TikTok user said, “That’s meanness, like they didn’t take my measure.”
The TikTok went viral and garnered over 1.5 million views in just three days.
Commenters were largely supportive of Delivia, and some even suggested quick fixes to try to improve the situation.
“It just needs to be snug and the neck support is too wide. You can still keep the dress. Put on makeup, get a bag, wear heels and do your hair,” one TikTok user said.
In a follow-up video, told viewers that she ended up taking it to a tailor to try to fix it.
She shared a few snaps of herself in the more fitted version of the pink dress, and sure enough, it looked a whole lot better.
In the caption, she wrote, “It was the best a tailor could do for me.”
It still didn’t look like the advertised product, but it looked much more portable.
“On a positive note, this color makes you absolutely lit up,” one user said.
However, Delivia said she still didn’t want to wear it: “It’s better now but I can’t wear it because of the breast.”
She shared one last video of herself wearing the dress with accessories, make-up and a handbag and many were convinced it was fine, although Delivia herself captioned the video: “They’re laughed at my expensive dress.”
One commenter wrote, “I mean he still has some flaws but he doesn’t look as bad now! Posture, style and your shine fixed it.”
