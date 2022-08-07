Hanbok — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oluwatomiwa Ogunniyi August 07, 2022 | 8:00 a.m. If you are very familiar with Korean culture, then you would be no stranger to the traditional dress of South Korea, which is beautiful on its own with vibrant colors that blend together beautifully. It is called hanbok in South Korea and Chosn-ot in North Korea. The term hanbok literally means Korean clothes. Traditionally, the base…

The term hanbok literally means Korean clothes. Traditionally, the basic structure of ancient hanbok consisted of a jeogori (top), baji (pants), chima (skirt), and po (coat).

These basic structural features of the hanbok remain unchanged to this day, however, the current hanbok is modeled after the hanbok worn during the Joseon Dynasty. It was worn daily until about a century ago and it remains an important part of Korean culture, with people wearing it on special occasions and holidays.

Hanbok

It is categorized by gender, season and goals; everyday dress, ceremonial dress and special dress. Ceremonial dresses are worn on formal occasions, including a child’s first birthday, wedding, or funeral. Special robes are made for shamans and officials. It can also be categorized according to social status as a person’s social position can be identified by the material of their hanbok. The upper classes wore tightly woven ramie cloth or other high quality lightweight materials; they were also dressed in plain and patterned silks while those of the working class were limited to cotton.

The colors of the hanbok also symbolized social position and marital status. For example, bright colors are usually worn by children, and muted hues are worn by middle-aged men and women. Celibate women wore yellow jeogori and red chima while matrons wore green and red. However, the upper classes wore a variety of colors while the working class were required to wear white but dressed in shades of pale pink, light green, gray and charcoal on special occasions.

Another notable feature of the hanbok is its bright colors; traditional hanbok had vibrant hues that corresponded to the five elements of yin and yang theory: white (metal), red (fire), blue (wood), black (water), and yellow (earth).

Designs were embroidered on the hanbok to represent the wearer’s wishes. Peonies on a wedding dress represented a wish for honor and wealth, the lotus symbolized the hope of nobility, and bats and pomegranates showed the desire to have children. Dragons, phoenixes, cranes and tigers were only reserved for royalty and high officials.

Accessories worn with the hanbok

binyeo: Also known as Pinyeo, was a traditional ornamental hairpin and it had a different shaped tip depending on social status. For a woman, binyeo was an expression of chastity and decency.

Daenggi: This is a traditional Korean fabric ribbon for tying and decorating braided hair.

norigae: It was a typical traditional accessory for women and it was worn by all women, regardless of their social rank.

Dangye: Also known as Tanghye, were shoes for married women in the Joseon Dynasty. They were decorated with trees bearing grapes, pomegranates, chrysanthemums or peonies, symbols of longevity. Danghye, for a woman in the royal family, was known as Kunghye and was usually adorned with flowers. Danghye, for an ordinary woman, was known as Onhye.

Modernization of Hanbok

The hanbok was worn daily until just 100 years ago and was originally designed to facilitate movement. But now it is worn only on festive occasions or on special anniversaries. It is a formal dress and most Koreans keep one for special times in their lives, such as weddings, Korean Thanksgiving and Lunar New Year, ancestral rites and dol (the first anniversary of a kid). The traditional hanbok was beautiful in its own way, but the design has changed over the generations.

Hanbok has undergone various changes throughout its history and although modern Hanbok does not express a person’s status or social position; it continues to evolve. These modern reinterpretations of the hanbok have continually made appearances in the fashion world across the world, including on the catwalks of New York Fashion Week.

It has been re-popularized in modern fashion and contemporary brands have incorporated traditional designs into their high-end modern clothing.

It is popular among Asian-American celebrities such as Lisa Ling and Eriko Lee Katayama and has also been worn by international celebrities such as Britney Spears and Jessica Alba, Venus Williams and Hines Ward. It was worn by Sandra Oh at the SAG Awards and by the mother of Sandra Ohs, who made fashion history in 2018 for wearing a hanbok at the Emmy Awards.

In Korea, the hanbok became popular in street fashion and music videos; it has been worn by prominent K-pop artists like Blackpink and BTS, Oh My Girl, VIXX, among others in their respective music videos. The South Korean government has supported the renewed interest in hanbok by sponsoring fashion designers while in Seoul, hanbok-wearing tourists visit the Five Grand Palaces for free.

Nevertheless, even though it continues to evolve, the hanbok preserves a magnificent cultural heritage that is not only appreciated for its historical value and the preservation of traditional Korean clothing, but also for its Korean artistic impact.