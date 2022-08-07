Julianne Moore wears a black ruffle dress as she attends Gowns for Good at Sage & Madison





Julianne Moore was all smiles as she sported a long black dress at the Gowns for Good fundraiser on Saturday. The 61-year-old actress looked stylish in the sheer, ruffled dress, pairing it with a black open-toe platform shoe. The event took place and was streamed live from the Sage & Madison retail store in Sag Harbor, New York. Happy! Julianne Moore was all smiles as she sported a long black dress at the Gowns for Good fundraiser on Saturday in Sag Harbor, New York The sleeves of the dress were delicate and lacy, with a slit in the center that made them fall on either side of her shoulders. It had a modest square neckline that mostly covered the Still Alice star’s chest. The long skirt featured rows that changed between rows of ruffles and sheer rows that teased her legs. She wore her famous red hair, styling the locks in a center part and letting it fall over her shoulder in a loose texture. Stunning: The 61-year-old actress looked darling in the sheer, ruffled dress, pairing it with a black open-toe platform shoe In good company: Joining Julianne at the benefit which supports The Entertainment Community Fund was host Cameron Silver The North Carolina-born beauty tucked the front pieces of her shiny tresses behind her ears. She accessorized with an understated pair of small gold hoop earrings and a single gold bracelet. Moore’s fingernails were free of nail polish and she appeared at the star-studded event with a lightly made-up face. Her cheeks were dusted with an airy pink blush and she matched it to her pout, which was also swept over with shadow. Cameron’s clothes: The entrepreneur and founder of Los Angeles boutique Decades wore a monochrome white look Accessory: Juliette carried a clay-colored woven bucket bag and slung it over her shoulder Joining Julianne at the benefit which supports the entertainment community fund was host Cameron Silver. The entrepreneur and founder of Los Angeles boutique Decades wore a monochromatic white look. He layered a structured white blazer over a button-up white shirt that featured an embroidered yellow flower on the front. Her look was completed by slipping her feet into a pair of brown leather summer loafers. Browsing: The movie star peered intently through a clothes rack Attendee: Former Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon was also present at the case. Former Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon, 54, was also present at the case. The reality TV alum wore a tight two-tone silk wrap dress that clung to her svelte figure. She showed off her perky cleavage in the low-cut number, which featured spaghetti straps and a ruffled hemline. Her sandy blonde hair was styled in an imperfect center part and fell across her chest in a beachy texture. Summer look: Kelly’s sandy blonde hair was styled in an imperfect middle part and fell to her chest in a beachy texture Photo ready: In addition to Cameron and Kelly, Moore took the time to take photos with Fern Mallis, 74, dressed in white In addition to Cameron and Kelly, Moore took time out for a photo shoot with Fern Mallis, 74, dressed in white. The former executive director of the Council of Fashion Designers of America was dressed in a loose white dress. She layered a long, multi-chain silver and gold necklace over her sparkly wires and looked chic in round glasses. Mingling: The artist enjoyed a chat with other guests at the fundraising event Fashionable: Leeanne Locken and Kara Alloway brought their fashion game to the auction Gowns for Good has compiled 40 dresses once worn by figures in the entertainment industry. Auction revenue provides financial support to strengthen entertainment industry professionals. Formerly known as The Actor’s Fun, the organization creates a “safety net” for “everyone in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio and dance”, according to EBTH. Group photo: Lathan Hall, Leeanne Locken and Alexander Hankin seen at the rally

