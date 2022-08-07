Upgrade Your Style With These Branded Watches Up To 60% Off





These choices amp up your fashion game in no time; Image credit: iStock Watches are the ultimate wrist candy. While we can have endless accessories, the charm of a watch is truly magical and unmatched. It can add instant flair and sophistication to any look. Watches are one of those timeless pieces that can never be replaced. It is an absolute necessity and has always been a go-to option for most occasions. And investing in watches is something we always think about. We always think twice before splurging on a branded and fashionable watch. With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, we bring you a range of watches from top brands like Fossil and more. It’s time to grab those fabulous discounts right away! We have handpicked watches for you 1. Fossil Grant Sport Analog Blue Dial Men’s Watch This Fossil men’s watch comes with a round blue dial with a diameter of 43 millimeters. The blue straps of the watch are made of leather. It has a quartz movement and has an analog style. 2. Fossil Women’s Analog Rose Gold Dial Watch This watch from Fossil features a beautiful stone studded design and has a rose gold color and the strap is stainless steel. The stunning and trendy style makes it a perfect choice for any outfit. 3. Glosmart ‘Smart Fit Pro’ Bluetooth Call Fashion Smartwatch This stunning gold-toned watch comes with a 1.7″ full touchscreen, a modern style with a metal mesh strap, voice assistance, BP+Spo2 and multiple sport modes. 4. Strand By Obaku Irving Analog Blue Dial Men’s Watch Featuring a stunning blue hue, this watch has a quartz movement and is water resistant and comes with a multi-functional dial that displays the day, date and minute indicator as well as a tachymeter scale. 5. Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch This watch from Timex comes with a built-in microphone and speaker for calling via Bluetooth. You can use the watch to dial and answer calls without reaching for your phone. It also allows you to save up to 8 contacts on the watch itself. 6. Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch for Men This Fossil smartwatch comes with new smart battery modes that extend your battery life for multiple days. It charges up to 80% in less than an hour. It also comes with built-in GPS for distance tracking and has a 3ATM waterproof design. It comes with a 1.28” screen with a resolution of 416 x 416.

