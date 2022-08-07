Murders of 4 Muslim men in New Mexico may be linked, police say





Comment this story Comment Albuquerque’s close-knit Muslim community was rocked by the murders of two Muslim men within a week of each other this summer. After the funerals were held Friday for the two men, we thought, okay, let’s take a break, said Tahir Gauba, director of public affairs at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. But later that night, another Muslim in the community became the latest victim in a string of murders authorities suspect may be linked. Naeem Hussain had attended the funerals of Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, on Friday before heading to the center for a meal after the service, Gauba said in a phone interview. Naaem Hussain, who was in his twenties, and the other two men were regulars at the center, Gauba said. (Although the men shared a common surname, they were unrelated, he said.) Shortly before midnight on Friday, Naeem Hussain was found dead in the parking lot of Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains, a non-profit organization that provides adoption and refugee services, after police responded to reports of a shooting. Police said his identity has not yet been formally confirmed,” but Gauba said he spoke about his death with Naeem Hussains’ family. Albuquerque police detectives have determined that there is a connection between the two previous murders and suspect that the latest may be related,” police said in a statement. statement. Detectives are also investigating whether Mohammad Ahmadi’s killing in November outside a business he ran with his brother was online, police said. (Gauba said Ahmadi was not a regular member of the center.) Naeem Hussain and Aftab Hussein were from Afghanistan but passed through Pakistan before coming to the United States, Gauba said. Muhammed Afzaal Hussain was from Pakistan and Ahmadi was from Afghanistan, police said. Albuquerque police said the three previous murders were similarly carried out in an ambush without warning, shot and killed,” the Associated Press reported, but denied at a Saturday news conference. say if Friday’s murder was the same. The Federal Bureau of Investigations office in Albuquerque is assisting Albuquerque police with the investigation, said office spokesman Frank Fisher. Gauba said the string of deaths has been horrific for the community of around 5,000 Muslims in Albuquerque, a city of more than 560,000 people. I’ve been in the United States since 95, said Gauba. I lived through 9/11. I went through the Trump era. I have never felt so helpless and in fear. I Think Islam Hates Us: A Timeline of Trump’s Comments on Islam and Muslims The lives of Muslims in Albuquerque are in danger, said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy national director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “Anyone responsible for this horrific and heinous shooting must be identified and arrested now. CAIR, which defends the civil rights of Muslims in the United States, said in a statement on Saturday that he was offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The organization called on the Biden administration to play a direct role in the matter. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday night. New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said the targeted killings of Muslim Albuquerque residents are deeply unnerving and completely intolerable.” I am angry and saddened that this is happening in New Mexico, a place that prides itself on diversity of culture and thought, she said in a statement. It’s not who we are. Lujan Grisham said on Twitter that she was sending the State Police to assist Albuquerque Police and the FBI in the investigation to bring the killer(s) to justice and that they WILL be found. She addressed the local Muslim community: You are New Mexicans, you are welcome here and we are on your side.

