Kylie Jenner’s shredded denim dress is a total look





Kylie Jenner has had some truly unforgettable fashion moments this summer. Whether it’s an amazing mini LBD in velvet, a super tight jumpsuit, a latex party outfit, or a party dress that’s basically a half bikini, she always manages to have a step ahead of what everyone else is wearing. It comes after Kylie had a particularly busy summer, whether it was filming goofy TikToks with her mom or hanging out at Target. Then, of course, there was the heated Instagram photo of the private jet, which sparked a whole debate around celebrities and climate change. No matter what she does, this girl is influential… Her latest avant-garde fashion cut? An amazing denim bandage dress that is giving some serious Pamela Anderson vibes. Wearing a blue bandage dress with a crew neckline and her hair styled in a bun, she paired the look with black calf-high boots. She accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses. The stunning look comes after Kylie’s family were the target of some very significant life events in the quick few days. Khloé Kardashian has welcomed her second child into the world via surrogate with ex-basketball player Tristan Thompsonor. Kim Kardashian, for her part, appears to have split from her former boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson. Regarding Kim and Pete’s breakup, sources speak to E! News to say that the duo’s busy lives and different time zones “made it very difficult to maintain a relationship” and that ultimately the pressures of long distance took a toll on their relationship. This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. However, it should be kept in mind that there is still good news. The outlet also reported that the pair still have “lots of love and respect for each other” – showing they are leaving things on good terms. It’s all happening in Kardashian-Jenner country! Megane Wallace

Megan Wallace (they/them) is Cosmopolitan UK’s Sex and Relationships Editor, covering sexual pleasure, sex toys, LGBTQIA+ identity, dating and romance. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

