The 12 best men’s shirt brands in 2022!

Shirts are a nice piece of clothing that every man should have in his closet. T-shirts are my personal preference, but shirts make you look more presentable, graceful, decent, and exquisite any time of the year, and I totally agree.

Shirts look great in a variety of settings, whether you’re dressed up or dressed down. A shirt can be worn with jeans, pants or even shorts and looks great.

After a dog, I believe a shirt can be a man’s best friend. This article has recommended the best brands of men’s shirts. Keep reading to learn more about the 12 best men’s shirt brands.

The 12 Best Shirt Makers

12. Allen Solly

Allen Solly is a clothing manufacturer specializing in shirts since 1960. It was established in 1973 and is headquartered in Kannur, Kerala, a city known for its aristocratic heritage, notable characters, art forms and business acumen.

Allen Solly shirts are known for their innovative designswhich incorporate new themes each season, as well as their high quality finishes and stitching in accordance with international standards.

They are also very comfortable to wear. Allen Solly shirts are in high demand by those who appreciate style, elegance and modernism in their everyday wardrobe.

11.H&M

H&M has become one of the most popular shirt brands in recent years. H&M is a major European retailer specializing in the fashion design and sale of well-known brand shirts. H&M is becoming more and more popular.

On various occasions, people have started saying H&M instead of their favorite shirt brand. An H&M shirt will go with everything, everywhere in the world. There are many options, designs and models to choose from.

You’ll get a breath of fresh air every time you put it on. They have many models to choose from. And that’s how they present their latest price range to you.

10. Hollister

Hollister is the second best known clothing brand. The company makes attractive t-shirts and other apparel for men, women, and children. They have a wide selection of different types of clothes, shoes and accessories.

Their shops sell surf bikinis, swimsuits, A-line skirts and embroidered shirts. All outfits are fresh, vibrant and fashionable. Their company never ceases to amaze us with new ways to make beautiful clothes.

This brand was inspired by swim shorts and beach bags seen on a California beach. It’s for people who live life to the fullest and are always looking for ways to extend their summer vacation.

9. American Polo

The United States Polo Association has a long history of producing high quality, stylish and sophisticated apparel. The polo shirt brand from the USA is one of the most well-known shirts in the world and a fashion icon in every way.

Due to its rich culture, it is one of the most popular fashion brands for shirts, pants, skirts, blazers, coats and jackets. At the time it was popular among the rich and famous, with the official brand established in 1881 as a sports shirt for polo players.

8. Guess

The American clothing brand Guess belongs to the French company Société de Provence (under the control of the Boussac group since 1989).

To guess? This company is one of the best-known multinational fashion clothing brands in the world. The flagship store is located on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California.

Guess sells body products, shoes, watches, handbags and accessories to women, men and children around the world through its stores and Guess franchise stores.

He started as a fashion wholesaler. The current CEO of the company is Maurice Marciano. The Guess jeans ad featuring actress Kim Alexis went viral after it aired on television in 1984.

7.Prada

The fashion house Prada is well known. Prada is an Italian fashion house known for its high-end clothing for men and women. Mario Prada founded the company in 1913 as a leather goods storeand it then became a maker of women’s costume jewelry in the 20th century.

Pradas shirts are famous for their large patterns. Stripes with and without dots, striped or striped checks and spotted horses are just a few examples.

Each summer, Prada produces a one-of-a-kind design, which is usually a variation of an existing design. Prada has created a line of replica clothing available to the general public at select Prada stores.

6.Burberry

In 1856, an Englishman, Thomas Burberry, founded the Burberry shirt company. At the time, the company’s head office was in Basingstoke, Hampshire, England. The company produces and sells high-end clothing for men and women in more than 600 outlets worldwide.

He is best known for his trench coat, which was designed to keep British soldiers warm in cold climates during the Second World War. At the top of the shirt, a distinct band is woven into the fabric, creating a distinctive pattern if disturbed.

Roman numerals are frequently used to label Burberry shirts. Burberry uses a unique collar reinforcement that prevents creasing and maintains the shape of the collar.

5.Armani

Armani is a well-known shirt manufacturer. The collection only includes men’s shirts; all purchase information is available online. The Armani website contains recent updates, news and stock issues.

Few dress shirts are as well-known for their quality and craftsmanship as those from Armani. High necklines, clean collars, and well-cut chest pockets have long served as the standard by which all other dress shirts are judged.

Armani is a globally recognized clothing brand, and his shirts have consistently sold well over time. The most popular series of shirts is the Giorgio Armani series of shirts.

4.Versace

Versace is an iconic Italian fashion house. This is probably the first thing that comes to mind when considering shirt brand names. This company combines contemporary trends with nostalgic influences to create attractive products and remarkable designs.

Versace shirts are handmade in Italy using Italian fabrics and techniques. Each shirt has hand-set collars and cuffs rather than cheap plastic covered buttons. To keep the intricacies of each shirt pristine and well-fitting, the shirts are professionally washed with horsehair brushes and steamed.

3.Gucci

Gucci is a well-known luxury brand that manufactures wallets, shoes, jewelry, and more recently, shirts. Gucci shirts have an attractive design which gives them a more formal appearance.

Gucci recently launched a new line of leather goods, trendy accessories and shirts. Additionally, the company sells a wide range of clothing, the majority of which are men’s shirts and skirts. If you want to wear their shirt with pants, they did a great job and look great with jeans.

2.Lacoste

Lacoste shirts are known worldwide for their vibrant colors and iconic crocodile logo, a symbol of quality and fashion. Shirt brand Lacoste inspired the innovative approach to layering. The more Lacoste clothes you have, the better. Lacoste, founded in 1933, is one of the leading shirt brands.

Rene Lacoste, the founder of this French fashion and sportswear brand, created one of the first tennis shirts, known as the “little white tractor” because of its resemblance to the outfit of a farm worker. On Lacoste shirts, the classic polo player logo in crocodile fur is easily identifiable.

1.Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger is a premium clothing brand that many other companies aspire to emulate and value for their branded shirts. This well-known shirt brand is constantly setting trends with its innovative designs.

Tommy Hilfiger men’s shirts are available in stretch cotton, pinstripe, with relaxed collars and even a button down collar with a wide collar shape. These days it’s all about the Tommy Hilfiger shirt.

Tommy Hilfiger shirts have been made in the USA for over 30 years and are available in a variety of fabrics and designs. Hilfiger is well known for its attention to detail, fit and comfort.