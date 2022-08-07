Olivia Culpo organizes a virtual fashion show for her fans with many chic outfits

Olivia Culpo shared a series of mirror selfies she took ahead of an event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The first photo of the 30-year-old actress showed the star in a voluminous trench that ended high on her thighs.

She stood on tall high heels with ropes wrapping around her slender legs. She added a black handbag and sunglasses to the look.

Her next ensemble consisted of a gray jacket which she wore over a skintight white leotard.

She pulled a baseball cap over her eyes and held a white leather bag in her hand.

The third outfit consisted of an elegant white dress over a matching sports bra. The right side of the chest has been cut into the dress.

Culpo looked ready for the beach in her next outfit, which consisted of a blue bikini top and white boat pants. She stood in white sandals.

She showed off some skin with her next look, showing off a toned midriff in a dark red leather top and blue jeans.

Culpo matched her look with a brown handbag and a pair of leather high heels.

The Reprisal actress also modeled a black and white number with a pristine top and midnight black skirt.

The skirt was split down the side of her leg revealing her tanned thigh. She accessorized with beautiful gold jewelry and tied her hair in a tight bun.

In another photo, Culpo looked smart and casual in a sleeveless white t-shirt and cropped denim shorts. She also added some green to her outfit with her hat, shoes, belt, and bag.

A white button-down t-shirt over a black crop top and black sandals was another outfit.

Her final ensemble consisted of a black shirt with ruffled sleeves, tiny denim shorts, and a black band in her hair.

She captioned the photos, “Held in Los Angeles last week before the farmhouse stunner,” followed by some emojis.

While she seemed to be having fun before her big day, she was doing it alone.

We haven’t seen her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey who she recently wished a happy 26th birthday.

McCaffrey is an alumnus of the university where he excelled in college football before being drafted for the NFL in 2017.