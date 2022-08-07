Serena Williams wears nude pumps and pink flowers for S By Serena – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams wears pink summer flowers on Instagram. The Olympian dominated the court on her social media yesterday, styling a dress from her own brand, ‘S by Serena’. Williams can be seen lounging on a white carpet with cream curtains cascading in the background. The caption simply reads: “Summer Fridays call for flowers 🌸.” The star wore her fan-favorite Blair shirt dress, loved by everyone, including Williams. The shirt dress consists of an impeccable collar and long ruffled sleeves that end in tight cuffs. The dress is a midi length made from a white fabric adorned with pink roses scattered amongst the wild print greenery. Williams wore a silver chain necklace, accessorizing minimally to show off the garment. Related When it comes to footwear, Williams often leans towards versatile and glamorous styles. This time around, Williams swapped her sneakers for classic nude point-toe pumps with a prominent heel. The sandals and pumps of Nike-sponsored athletes for formal events typically include accents like bright colors and crystals. And on more casual occasions, she regularly wears a diverse range of Nike and Air Jordan sneakers. A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the world of fashion. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time – and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant and remarkable style that includes everything , black catsuits with neon colors in competition. . Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her S by Serena fashion line. Over the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags. Adopt Serena Williams’ elegant shoes with these nude pointed pumps.

To buy: Charles by Charles David Maxx Pointed Toe Pump$60 (instead of $100)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy now: Sam Edelman Antonia pointed toe pump, $150

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic Buy now: Banana Republic Madison 12 Hour Pump$60 (instead of $120)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2022/fashion/celebrity-style/serena-williams-nude-pumps-s-by-serena-shirt-dress-1203320520/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos