Rishabh Pants Ram Dev Inspired Fans Left Baffled





India now have a 3-1 series lead going into the final match at the same venue, with Rishabh Pant as the top scorer. With a decisive 59-point victory over the West Indies on Saturday in Florida, the Indian team moved closer to the World T20. Pant spearheaded the team’s T20 attacking strategy with 44 from 31 balls. To lead the visitors 191/5 in the first set, Pant had 44 from 31 deliveries and skipper Rohit Sharma had some produced 33 out of 16 deliveries. In response, West Indies collapsed for 132, with Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi each taking two wickets while Arshdeep Singh had numbers at 3-12. India’s top scorer, Pant, has never been dull at bat, as has his lively presence behind the wickets. The Indian shooter seemed to have found the solution to his madness. Some shot that only @RishabhPant17 can play #WIvIND #CricketTwitter #Cricket #CricketT20 #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/BYVxmdZ8ES phoenix_sg (@psy_tsg) August 7, 2022 We know him for delivering drop sweeps and one-handed sixes and now he’s cooked up a new shot: an incredible slap shot against a long-range delivery. He used a sniper hitting strategy against the home team and crushed Obed McCoy on extra coverage. India achieved an impressive score in 20 overs thanks to fast bowler Rishabh Pant’s 44, skipper Rohit Sharma’s 33 from 16 balls and an appearance from Axar Patel (20 overs from 8 balls). The home side’s response was 132 all-outs in 19.1 overs. Here’s how fans reacted to Pant’s random, snap shot: What kind of shot is that? #INDvsWI #RishabhPant @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/hfYStmc6ib Dr. Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) August 6, 2022 Name this plan #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/qa6oL62r1i P_s_Pk (@Vk__cult) August 6, 2022 The Indian team tried 3 Wicket Keeper beaters out of 4 available (Sanju Samson Dinesh Karthik Ishan Kishan) in the 4th T20I

Today, as Rishabh Pant came out on top with 44 out of 31, played “outrageous” shots! This Wild Cover Drive being everyone’s choice#WIvIND#indvwionfancode pic.twitter.com/i8XLOBm2mc MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) August 6, 2022 No need to play songs for this step…#Rishabh will play the step beat for his shot

Just the little innovation on his part

Well played champ…#RishabhPant @RishabhPant17 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/CIkxwGUzKA ‘Pant’astic 17 (@17hbahsiR) August 7, 2022 Shot is all about hand-eye coordination@RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/SLB9DbaJgE Rishabh Pant FC (@RishabhPant17FC) August 6, 2022 In order to win the match, India’s bowling team was led by Arshdeep, who finished with three for 12 and Obed McCoy’s wicket. With two wickets in his four overs, Avesh also found his groove. Regarding the West Indian part. the top scorers for the hosts were mid-ranked batsman Rovman Powell and captain Nicholas Pooran, who both managed 24 runs, while five West Indies players were pulled for single-digit runs. Pooran spoke about the margin of defeat, which highlights the amount of work that still needs to be done ahead of this year’s championship game in Australia. With a 3-1 lead in the five-game series, the Men in Blue have already built up an unassailable lead against the Windies but they will play the final game on Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/sports/cricket/114068-rishabh-pant-hits-ram-dev-inspired-shot.html

