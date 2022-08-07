Fashion
‘Ajara by Aditi Kumar’ can make you dress your best for any occasion
Aditi Kumar is a fashion entrepreneur and full-time humanitarian who continues to use her work as a platform to spread social awareness and support causes. She completed her studies in international business in the UK and started working as a management consultant with Jaguar & Land Rover in London.
It was by fate when her life took a 360 degree turn that Aditi launched her label while she was bedridden after a serious car accident. What started as a distraction from pain has earned him so many accolades, recognition, and most importantly, his purpose in life. Creativity came to him from birth but the knowledge of this new field was acquired by working. His label is known as Ajara by Aditi Kumar it is in designer luxury Indian clothing focusing entirely on hand embroidery. Her business has trained more than 200 girls in sewing and embroidery. The selected people work as the back-end of the company and as part of CSR, her company provides every girl who gets married, a sewing machine so that they can also be financially independent after marriage. You can search @ajaraindia on the social media platform and follow them to keep up to date with the collection. Ajara India is a unique wedding solution, you can also enjoy the personalization feature and get your own embroidered and stitched design. Famous celebrities and actors like Rajniesh Duggal, Ajay Chaudhary, Taapsee Pannu, Jannat Zubair, Parul Chauhan, Pankhuri Gidwani, Vedita Pratap Singh and Chef Pankaj Bhadauria have modeled for the brand.
Ajara India is already a well-known and trusted name in the fashion community, and the brand is committed to promoting hand embroidery and local artisans. Ajara India’s collection includes exemplary designs that amp up the style quotient without compromising comfort. Offering chic ethnic, Indo-Western and fusion clothing, each creation from this clothing store is an ode to the country’s love of diverse textiles, embroidery and weaves. From kurtis, suits to crop tops and skirts, lehengas, dresses, dresses and more, Ajara India offers a comprehensive range to help you dress your best for any event. This shop also offers exclusive pieces for men.
So boys, now you know where you need to go before any family reunion! Whether you want to buy shirts, suits, kurta pajamas, Indo-Western dresses or even achkan and sherwani, Ajara India has you covered. So, if you are looking for a stunning piece that will make you stand out and be the center of everyone’s praise and envious stares, pay a visit to Ajara. Maybe you will fall in love with the fashion wonderland and get lost in all the luxury! Aditi made a commitment to launch something every 6 months and it did just that.
Today, Aditi is an entrepreneur, fashion designer, photographer, sculptor, painter, traveler, celestial observer, researcher of Srimad Bhagwat Gita, spiritualist and writer. Aditi has a very strong message for everyone, once you start believing in yourself you can do anything, be whoever you want to be and achieve anything. The key to all kinds of travel is in the perspective, the angle we fix the lens on the image we capture will be according to it. Always use your mind, don’t let your mind use you. Live in the present and work to be content with yourself right now, because you never know what’s coming next and that doesn’t matter either. You matter right now!!, says Aditi.
Location: 1st Floor, TP Vivek Khand Tower, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Contact details: 0522 4957877
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ajaraindia?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/ajaraindia/
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and has no journalistic/editorial involvement from the Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/endorse the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or opinions expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not be in any way responsible and/or liable in any way whatsoever for anything stated in the article and/or also with respect to the view(s), opinion(s) ), announcement(s), statement(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/presented in the same.
