Fashion comes out of the closet with two stylish collections for the home





The new Gucci Decor collection is presented in the whimsical setting of a topiary garden. (All photos: Gucci) Gucci enthusiasts have a new way to wear the iconic GG logo. A new collection of extremely stylish furniture and homewares lets them dress their home as fashionably as they dress themselves. Creative director Alessandro Michele offers an inherently cool range of chairs, cushions, table tops, wallpaper and more. Many pieces feature flora and fauna motifs; others have cheerful interpretations of the house’s ever-popular monogram design. An embroidered armchair, for example, combines color and pattern for stunning results. Mix and match wood and bamboo chairs offer a choice of embroidered animal prints. There are also medieval-style Capitonn sofas and luxury velvet and leather armchairs. An attractive range of blankets and pillows enhance any decor. (We especially love the psychedelic vibe of a kaleidoscope GG cushion with braided trim and tassels.) Among the table offerings, the white porcelain Richard Ginori is decorated in the Guccis Herbarium design a mixture of branches, leaves and cherry blossoms. Crystalline glassware, silver coasters and cutlery engraved with bees and tigers. The candles, new to the collection, are presented in collectible metal containers. And for the superfans of the brand, there are over 30 room-defining archival wallpapers. Unsurprisingly, campaign photography is just as chic. The product is associated with large topiaries in the form of furniture and teapots. There’s a sense of whimsy not unlike the dreamy aesthetic of Alice in Wonderland in both these shots and the collection, reports Elle Decor. Stefano Pilati x Pinto The sofa is upholstered in Pierre Frey fabric and hand-embroidered Pintos natural wood fiber raffia cushions. (All photos: Pinto) Fashion industry veteran Stefano Pilati is also venturing into the design arena with a new furniture capsule collection for French luxury interior design agency Pinto Paris. The sculptural and unique pieces are a collaboration with co-artistic directors Fahad Hariri and Pietro Scaglione. For the top Italian designer whose resume includes Yves Saint Laurent, Cerruti, Armani, Prada and Zegna, the transition was natural. My connection to fashion is inevitable and the connection between fashion and furniture is intrinsically linked, said Pilati. What interests me now is to admit that design in general, through fashion, haute couture, handmade, craftsmanship and ultimately industrial, becomes a matter of recognizing purpose. The chance to learn and master a practice, at all levels of my experience, helps my creative processes to be applied where I need them, he added. An oversized Pinto x Pilati Dune sofa features chic origami-inspired armrests. The Sculpture Chair Collections essentially a bronze mold cast in wax creates the appearance of a rattan texture projected onto the shape of a chair. The pieces are all designed to be in spaces where indoors and outdoors coexist seamlessly, Pilati said.

