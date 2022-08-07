Cough or clap? Dressed or disguised? 7 Do’s and Don’ts for Live Shows | Features

Mobile phones. On or off? To cough. At your place or in the lobby? Is it time to applaud?
A set of rules, some implicitly stated and some unwritten but assumed, guide the behavior of audience members attending a live performance in a theater or concert hall.
The guidelines provided by these rules come together to form a live performance etiquette structure that aims to reduce distractions and maintain enjoyment for all audience members.
You have to be sensitive to other people’s attention, said Tom Robbins, executive director of the University of Dubuques Heritage Center.
Some performance label standards have remained unchanged for decades. Others have begun to change as everyday life evolves, especially with the advent of ubiquitous personal technology and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One thing that has changed is that there are a bunch of empty seats and your assigned seat is right next to another party, you can wait to see if anyone comes for those empty seats, said William Intriligator, Music Director and Conductor of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra. If the performance starts and those seats are still empty, then maybe move out. Maybe give a stamp (to nearby members of the public).
Here are seven do’s and don’ts when attending a live show.
Silence your cell phone
Obviously, we don’t want people’s cellphones ringing or alarms going off, Intriligator said. We try to remind people of this in advance by making sure the phones are quiet. It hasn’t been too much of a problem and sometimes people need to use their phones. But, if someone is texting or talking on the phone and it bothers the person next to them, you obviously shouldn’t. It’s like a movie theater in that regard.
Don’t automatically turn off your phone
While members of the public must keep phones silent, other rules around smartphones have started to change.
Converted to digital programs at certain events, Robbins said. It’s hard to tell people to turn off their phones and not have access to the program.
The rules for recording short portions of performances also change in some cases.
At many live performances, they actually want you to take short clips on your phone and post them, saying positive things. This is so awesome, the symphony really rocked tonight and post this on your Instagram, Intriligator said. We often say no recording devices are allowed, and I feel like what we were saying is, yes, you can’t record the whole concert, but if you want to capture a 10 second clip and post it with a positive message on your Facebook, that’s great.
A good rule of thumb would be to check with the venue, as some artists have more restrictive policies than others.
Intriligator also advised viewers to be mindful of audience members around them.
Unlike a rock concert, where there’s a lot going on and a lot of talking in the background (at the symphony), if it gets too distracting for people, recording (on a smartphone) can be a problem.
Stay in your seat if possible
We sometimes make an announcement to keep people in their seats so as not to distract others, Robbins said. In general, I encourage people to stay in their seats until intermission.
Robbins said the stay seated rule can vary depending on the event.
A serious-intensity play demands more attention from the audience, Robbins said, compared to a comedy or musical theater performance when getting distracted isn’t so bad.
Do not sit still if you constantly cough
It’s a problem if someone is constantly coughing, Intriligator said. This can distract musicians who are really focused on difficult music.
Robbins said he advises audience members with constant coughs to leave the concert hall until the cough subsides.
If (the cough) is just an occasional thing, that’s understandable and people shouldn’t worry about it, he said.
Don’t let a crying child distract other audience members
Crying babies in church may be a bit more acceptable than crying babies at a performance, Robbins said. The difference is that when you go to church, you don’t pay for a ticket.
Robbins said to use your judgment with crying kids.
If they just peek once in a while, it’s different than when someone is constantly crying, he said.
Applaud if the feeling moves you
When we bring in more serious classical music, it used to be forbidden to clap between movements, Robbins said. Artists have become more forgiving. Maybe the people who are clapping are people newer to music, and do you really want to stifle their enthusiasm?
There was a time when people were very strict about it and it had to do with the fact that composers often wrote these pieces with the idea that they were telling a story, he said.
The movements of a piece of music were like chapters in the story, so the end of the first movement felt like the end of the first chapter.
Intriligator said applause during performances, especially between moves in a longer piece of music, is an example of live performance etiquette that has changed over time. Audiences in Mozart’s and Beethoven’s time did not feel bound by prohibitions on applause.
(Audience members) were clapping at the end of a move and they were clapping in the middle of a move, Intriligator said. If they liked (the musical piece), the audience would applaud and the performers were expected at that time to repeat that move immediately. It was a cue: hey, we liked that, let’s hear it again. Then composers thought, there’s too much applause, and I’m trying to tell a story, so in the 1800s some composers started developing symphonies that didn’t have a break between movements.
Intriligator said some members of the public then began to take it upon themselves to check on other patrons.
Members of the public have become super militant about it and taken it to extremes, he said.
The applause sometimes deemed inappropriate by militant spectators has become a marker distinguishing two classes of customers.
He became, were aware and you don’t know, said Intriligator. It was like (pointing out) who were the educated or who were the upper classes and who weren’t.
Intriligator came to the orchestra from Dubuque in 2000.
The main audience did not clap between moves, he said. Over the years we’ve had more and more people clapping between moves and I think that’s a sign that we have new people coming in and that’s good, I want those people to feel like they’re there. ‘easy. I would hate for someone to come to the symphony for the first time, like what they hear, and then get glares from everyone around them (for cheering).
Some people don’t and wait until the end because they are on a trip. Other people are excited and don’t know what’s next and just want to clap to show their approval of what they’ve already heard. I don’t care if people clap between moves. If people are excited by music and want to shout and clap if the music makes them want to, they should.
Dress comfortably, appropriately
Intriligator said a perceived dress code shouldn’t deter people from attending live shows.
There’s a lot of expectation for people to dress up for the symphony, he said. Over the decades, that changed. It used to be that people came in tuxedos, the audience was in tuxedos, and the orchestra was in tuxedos. Eventually the audience became less formal and the orchestra stayed in that formal attire, it became like our uniform.
Intriligator said orchestra members will likely continue to dress formally for performances.
We love the idea of dressing up for something special, he said. But we don’t think the public needs to dress up for anything special. People shouldn’t be inhibited by what they think they should wear. Sometimes people will want to wear their best pair of jeans to the symphony and that’s fine. We want people to be comfortable. Granted, a lot of people are there to have a social time and to see and be seen, so some people like to dress up. There is a basic, no shoes, no shirt, no service, but other than that I think it was fine.