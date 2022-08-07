Princess Charlotte’s fashion advice she stole from her mother, Duchess Kate



















06 August 2022 – 15:45 BST



Tania Leslau

Princess Charlotte and her mother Kate Middleton share a timeless fashion tip, can you guess what it is?

Nothing says timeless more than a Breton stripe. The navy and white print is about as classic as it gets in the fashion world because it’s unlikely to go out of style. The nautical theme is also royally approved, with the likes of The Duchess of Cambridge, The Duchess of Sussex and Duchess Camille all sporting the chic pattern. SEE: Princess Charlotte makes a surprise appearance – in a £39 nautical dress Same Princess Charlotte pulled a leaf from her mother’s book and donned a Breton stripe. The 7-year-old looked adorable on Tuesday wearing a striped dress as she headed into day six of the Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham, with his family. Loading player… WATCH: Simple sailing for Kate as she savors victory with British SailGP team The young princess looked so sweet in the dress designed by Rachel Riley, which is made in a soft jersey with a classic navy and ivory Breton stripe. It comes with a signature Peter Pan collar with a lace trimmed edge. WATCH: All the times Kate Middleton absolutely nailed it wearing Breton stripes Duchess Kate is tasked with finding eye-catching new looks to wear for the royal engagement, so it’s no surprise that on casual outings she also relies on a solid Breton stripe to see it all day. Princess Charlotte shares love of stripes with her mother The last time the mother-of-three wore the print was last weekend – when she traveled to Plymouth with the 1851 Trust, where she joined Sir Ben Ainslie and the British crew during the SailGP event. Duchess Kate knows how to rock a Breton stripe The Duchess looked sophisticated for the event, wearing gold-buttoned shorts from Holland Cooper paired with a blue and white Breton striped jumper. The royal completed her outfit with her trusty pair of Superga trainers – one of her favorites for sporting events. Duchess Kate Nautical Stripe Fan owns no less than three ME+EM marinières, and likes to wear the pieces for her more casual royal engagements when she needs a smart yet casual look. Emulate the sailor-inspired look of Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte with a classic Breton piece. For a head-to-toe ensemble that Kate would definitely approve of, pair the item with mid-wash blue jeans and white trainers. Square Breton jersey, £85, ME + ME BUY NOW READ: Princess Charlotte’s wink at mum Kate Middleton in video we bet you missed The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

