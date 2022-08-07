Roger Diez: Rossi breaks streak in dominant mode

The Verizon 200 Sundays at the Brickyard for the NASCAR Cup Series went to Richard Childress Racings Tyler Reddick, but not without controversy. Reddick had to battle for the win after a restart in overtime when Ross Chastain blew through the first corner and came back onto the access road to challenge Reddick for the lead. Tyler prevailed and NASCAR gave Ross a 30-second penalty for his questionable re-entry to the track, dropping him to 27th.

Allmendinger collapsed after Sunday’s Cup race, overheated from a non-working cold suit and dehydration. Anyone who says race car drivers aren’t athletes should give it a try someday.

With just four more races to go in the regular season and 14 individual winners, there’s always a chance the lowest-rated winner or winners won’t qualify for the playoffs.

After problems in qualifying, Red Bulls Max Verstappen looked unlikely to win the Hungarian Grand Prix last Sunday. But Ferrari self-destructed with bad strategic calls and slow pit stops. Their mistakes gave the race to Verstappen with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finishing second and third, the second consecutive double podium for Mercedes.

The series is now dark for its traditional summer break, returning to action on August 28 at Spa Francorchamps in Belgium. Can Mercedes continue to improve the performance of its car? Can Ferrari pull together and capitalize on the most powerful car on the grid? Will Max win his first legitimate championship? All these questions and many more will be answered from the end of the month.

This weekend the NASCAR Cup is taking place in Michigan for the Firekeepers Casino 400. This might be the best chance for a different 15th winner, as Ryan Blaney won there last year, and Kevin Harvick took five wins in Michigan, including four of the last six races. Looking to add to their 2022 win tally are Kyle Larson and Joey Logano with three Michigan wins apiece.

The Xfinity Series races on Saturday, airing at 12:30 p.m. with the Cup race at noon on Sunday, both on the USA Network.

The NTT IndyCar Series takes to the streets of Nashville on Saturday for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Marcus Ericsson won last year’s inaugural event. With just four races remaining in the 2022 season, there are still several drivers chasing the championship. Will Power leads the field with 431 points, nine ahead of Indy 500 winner Ericsson. Josef Newgarden has 399, Scott Dixon 393, Pato OWard 385 and 2021 champion Alex Palou 379. With more than 200 points on offer to winners of the remaining races, the championship is far from settled. Qualifying will air on Peacock Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with the race Sunday at noon on NBC.

Finally, with the recently announced departure of Sebastian Vettel from Formula 1, Aston Martin was quick to secure the services of double champion Fernando Alonso. Aston-Martin has signed the Spaniard to a multi-year contract starting in 2023.